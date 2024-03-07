Magnetic Angle Sensor Market Charm struck Market Magic Unveiled in the Latest Trend Chronicles

“Magnetic Angle Sensor Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The Global Magnetic Angle Sensor Market has exhibited significant growth in recent years, driven by advancements in sensor technology and increasing applications across various industries. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market trends, size, growth projections, and key factors influencing the market landscape.

Magnetic angle sensors are being used extensively in several verticals, such as transportation, aerospace, healthcare, consumer electronics, among others. These sensors aid in proximity detection, position sensing, flow rate sensing, and speed sensing, among others. The high rise of such application is bolstering the growth rate of the market. Moreover, the automation and robotics industry are growing at a tremendous rate in the recent years. The inclination of stakeholders, including end users, towards sustainable and energy-efficient measures is indirectly driving the demand for the magnetic angle sensors. For instance, In February 2021, Good fellow, expanded their Green Production initiative, which promotes the use of environmentally safe products and processes that conserve energy and natural resources.

Introduction:

Magnetic angle sensors play a crucial role in measuring the angular position of a rotating object with high precision. These sensors find wide-ranging applications in automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, industrial automation, and robotics, among others. The market has witnessed substantial growth owing to the growing demand for accurate and reliable sensing solutions

On the other hand, the high availability of substitutes curbs the market growth to a certain extent. In addition to that, the limited product offerings of players are also hindering the growth of the magnetic angle sensor market.

Market Overview:

In 2020, the global magnetic angle sensor market reached a valuation of USD 798.9 million. The market volume was estimated to be 607.76 million units during the same year. The market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period, reaching USD 1,242.2 million by 2027. This growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing adoption of magnetic angle sensors in automotive safety systems, rising demand for industrial automation, and advancements in sensor technology.

Competitive Landscape:

The global magnetic angle sensor market is characterized by intense competition among key players such as Infineon Technologies AG, Allegro MicroSystems, LLC, AMS AG, and NXP Semiconductors N.V. These companies focus on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position and gain a competitive edge.

Market Share Distribution: The top 6 players in this market collectively hold approximately 50% of the market share.

Strategic Initiatives: These key players are actively engaged in strategic activities such as collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to strengthen their market position and gain a competitive edge. For instance, in November 2019, Allegro MicroSystems launched ATS17051, a gear tooth sensor IC designed to provide incremental position sensing for electric vehicle traction motors operating at speeds up to 30 thousand RPM.

Growth Influencers:

Growing Demand for Magnetic Angle Sensors in Various End-Use Applications

Magnetic angle sensors are highly standardized and specialized for use in industrial, automotive, and consumer electronics field. These sensors can substitute mechanical switches, knobs, and buttons in smart homes as well as consumer electronic devices, including washing machines, refrigerators, and toys. Such sensors can enhance the functioning of electronic equipment, making it less susceptible to failure by friction and wear and tear, which is why it is more durable and reliable in comparison to mechanical products with analogous functions. Moreover, the space and weight advantages of these sensors saves material and transportation costs from the factory to consumers, making it more preferred among appliance manufactures.

Growing Demand from Automation and Robotics Industry

The magnetic angle sensors, especially, position sensor ICs, are a perfect solution to offer precision angle measurements in the robot joints. These sensors play a prominent role in facilitating the next generation of autonomous robots to possess fine joint motor control and similar human-like limb movement. The factor that increases the preference rate of magnetic angle sensor, in comparison to the conventional rotational measurement techniques, is the fact that it is low power and low-cost alternative. It also offers a high-speed refresh rate, that is sought by many end users. Thus, the increasing demand from automation and robotics industry pushes the market growth of the magnetic angle sensors market.

Market Segmentation:

The magnetic angle sensor market can be segmented based on technology, type, application, and end-user industry. Commonly used technologies include Hall Effect, AMR (Anisotropic Magneto-Resistive), and GMR (Giant Magneto-Resistive). Types of magnetic angle sensors include absolute and incremental sensors. Applications range from position sensing and speed sensing to angular displacement measurement. Major end-user industries driving market demand include automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, industrial automation, and robotics.

Introduction: The global magnetic angle sensor market is witnessing significant growth propelled by advancements in sensor technology and increasing adoption across various industries. This report presents an in-depth analysis of the market segmented by type, range, application, end user, and region.

Segmentation Overview:

By Type:

Hall Effect Sensors

Magnetoresistive Sensors Anisotropic Magnetoresistive Sensors (AMR) Giant Magnetoresistive Sensors (GMR) Tunnel Magnetoresistive Sensors

Others

By Range:

<1 microgauss

1 microgauss-10 gauss

10 gauss

By Applications:

Speed Sensing

Proximity Detection/NDT

Position Sensing

Navigation and Electronic compass

Flow rate Sensing

Others

By End User:

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

BFSI

Others

Market Insights:

Type Segment: The Hall Effect Sensors segment dominated the market with around 46% share, driven by increasing adoption. Tunnel Magnetoresistive Sensors in the Magnetoresistive Sensors category are projected to exceed 12 million units by 2027.

Range Segment: >10 gauss segment held over 43% share and is expected to grow steadily due to its utilization in strong field sources across various electronic applications.

Applications Segment: Position sensing is anticipated to lead with about 30% share, propelled by expanding applications in testing rotary motions. Speed sensing is forecasted to grow at a rate of 7.4% due to rising use in speedometers and pitometers.

End User Segment: Aerospace and defense segment is expected to be the fastest-growing at 8.1% due to high demand for magnetic angle sensors. The BFSI segment volume is forecasted to surpass 37 million units by 2027.

Regional Overview:

Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America are the key regions.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest market share of around 34%, driven by the booming automation industry and significant smartphone manufacturing.

North America is expected to grow at 6.4% due to increasing awareness and demand for consumer electronics.

Europe is witnessing growth driven by consumer electronics demand.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa are also expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, driven by the presence of key automotive and electronics manufacturing hubs in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. North America and Europe are also significant contributors to market growth, owing to the presence of leading sensor manufacturers and technological advancements in the region.

Challenges and Opportunities:

While the magnetic angle sensor market presents lucrative opportunities for growth, it also faces challenges such as price volatility of raw materials, intense competition, and stringent regulatory requirements. However, advancements in sensor technology, increasing investments in research and development, and the emergence of new application areas offer significant growth opportunities for market players.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

