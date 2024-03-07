Linear Vibration Motor Market Ascendancy Unleashed Projecting the Skyward Trend in Market Size (CAGR) of 9.2%

“Linear Vibration Motor Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The Linear Vibration Motor Market has been witnessing significant growth driven by advancements in technology and increasing adoption across various industries. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the trajectory of the global linear vibration motor market. Linear vibration motors or linear resonant actuators are precision vibration motors that can produce an oscillating force across a single axis. The market is expected to be driven by continued growth in the adoption of smart wearables. The increasing adoption of smartphones and high demand for game devices is expected to boost the market growth. However, the low-cost alternative of eccentric rotating mass (ERM) vibration motor is anticipated to hinder the market growth.

Market Overview:

In 2020, the global linear vibration motor market was valued at USD 1,397.8 million. Linear vibration motors are widely used in applications such as haptic feedback in mobile devices, vibration alerts in wearables, gaming controllers, automotive systems, and industrial equipment. The market’s growth is fueled by the expanding use cases of linear vibration motors across diverse industries and their ability to provide precise and efficient vibration control.

Market Size and Growth:

The market is projected to reach USD 2,498.0 million by the year 2027, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing demand for haptic feedback technology in consumer electronics, the rising adoption of vibration motors in automotive safety systems, and the growing trend of incorporating tactile feedback in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) applications.

Growth Influencers:

Continued growth in the adoption of smart wearables

Manufacturing smart wearable requires linear vibration motors. These are majorly used for manufacturing smartphones. The rising adoption of smartphones globally is expected to boost market growth. Also, the adoption of smart wearables is increasing due to technological developments by market players. In addition, the number of the connected wearable device is anticipated to grow to more than 1.1 billion in 2022 as the world moves from 4G to 5G. All these factors are estimated to boost market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The global linear vibration motor market is characterized by intense competition among key players such as Nidec Corporation, MPlus Co., Ltd., Precision Microdrives Ltd., Jinlong Machinery & Electronics Co., Ltd., and AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., among others. These companies are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and expansion into emerging markets to gain a competitive edge and strengthen their market position.

Major Players:

Nidec Corporation

AAC Technologies

Samsung

KOTL

Sanyo

DMEGC

JAHWA

Baolong Electronic Groups

Tekceleo

NPF Motor

Oriental Motor

Jinlong Machinery & Electronics Co., Ltd

Saideep Technology

Erbessd Instruments Technologies Inc

Market Share Analysis:

The cumulative market share of the seven major players in the Linear Vibration Motor market is approximately 63%. These key players dominate the market and contribute significantly to its growth.

Strategic Initiatives:

Partnerships: Market players are forming strategic partnerships to expand their product offerings and market reach.

New Product Launches: Continuous innovation is driving the introduction of new products to meet evolving customer demands and technological advancements.

Mergers & Acquisitions: Companies are actively involved in mergers and acquisitions to enhance their capabilities and broaden their market presence.

Example: In April 2020, Nidec Corporation announced an agreement with Secop Austria GmbH to acquire its Delta production line. This acquisition was facilitated through Nidec’s Italy-based subsidiary, Nidec Global Appliance S.r.l, and its Austrian company, demonstrating Nidec’s commitment to expanding its product portfolio and market share.

Market Segmentation:

The global linear vibration motor market can be segmented based on type, application, and end-user industry. Types of linear vibration motors include Eccentric Rotating Mass (ERM) motors and Linear Resonant Actuators (LRAs). Applications range from mobile devices, wearables, and gaming peripherals to automotive infotainment systems, medical devices, and industrial machinery. Major end-user industries driving market demand include consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, gaming, and industrial automation.

Segments Overview:

The global linear vibration motor market is segmented into product types and applications.

By Product Type,

• Moving Magnet Type

• Moving Iron Type

• Moving Coil Type

The moving magnet type is expected to hold the largest market share by value owing to its rising demand in various industries. The moving iron type segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

By Applications,

• Cellphones

• Loudspeaker

• Game Device

• Others

Cellphones are expected to hold the largest share by value of 60% due to the rising demand for cellphones globally. The game device segment is estimated to cross a market volume of about 234 million units by 2027 owing t the rising popularity of game devices across the world.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global Linear vibration motor market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest volume share of about 63% owing to the presence of major market players in the region and the rising demand for linear vibration motors. The South American region is anticipated to surpass a market volume of 127.9 million units by 2027. The market in North America and Europe is also anticipated to grow at significant growth rates during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, driven by the presence of key manufacturing hubs, increasing smartphone penetration, and growing investments in automotive and consumer electronics industries. However, North America and Europe are also significant contributors to market growth, owing to technological advancements and the presence of major players in the region.

Challenges and Opportunities:

While the market presents lucrative opportunities for growth, it also faces challenges such as price competition, regulatory compliance, and supply chain disruptions. However, advancements in materials science, miniaturization, and the integration of smart features present opportunities for market players to differentiate their offerings and capture untapped market segments.

Get 30% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS132

