Two-Wheeler Logistics Market Rising to New Heights the Skyward Trend in Market Size Unveiled

“Two-Wheeler Logistics Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The Global Two-Wheeler Logistics Market witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for efficient transportation solutions in urban and suburban areas. In 2021, the market was valued at USD 334.2 Million and is forecasted to reach USD 461.8 Million by 2027, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% over the projected period.

Introduction:

The two-wheeler logistics market plays a crucial role in facilitating the transportation of goods and passengers in various regions worldwide. With the rise in urbanization, traffic congestion, and environmental concerns, there has been a growing emphasis on adopting more sustainable and agile transportation solutions, making two-wheelers an attractive option for last-mile delivery and personal commuting.

Increasing demand through last mile delivery coupled with the shifting customer expectation towards more attractive offer like free shipping are expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, companies switching to cheaper delivery alternative, rising traffic congestion caused by heavy vehicles increased scope of adoption for two-wheeler, and government policies focusing on electrification of two-wheeler leading to battery infrastructure evolution are also expected to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, increase labour cost and shifting customer preferences towards automated delivery & restriction on volume of goods are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The market’s growth can be attributed to several factors, including the proliferation of e-commerce platforms, the need for quick and cost-effective delivery solutions, and the increasing popularity of ride-sharing and micro-mobility services. Two-wheeler logistics providers offer a range of services, including courier and delivery services, food delivery, ride-hailing, and rental services, catering to both businesses and individual consumers.

Market Size and Growth:

In 2021, the Global Two-Wheeler Logistics Market was valued at USD 334.2 Million. The market is expected to witness steady growth, with a projected CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2027, reaching a market value of USD 461.8 Million by the end of the forecast period. This growth trajectory reflects the increasing adoption of two-wheeler transportation solutions across various industries and geographical regions.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing demand through last mile delivery

Last mile delivery is the last part of the supply chain operations. This is a product?s way from a warehouse to the end-customer?s doorstep. This last step is one of the most critical steps and should be managed well for ensuring speedy shipping. To ensure speedy shipping, demand for two-wheeler logistics is increasing rapidly for the last mile delivery. Hence, this factor is expected to boost the market growth.

Companies switching to cheaper delivery alternative

Using two-wheelers for logistics is a cheaper alternative as compared to using larger vehicles. Companies have started to switch to using two-wheelers so that they can save on operations and logistics? cost. Furthermore, adoption of battery-operated two-wheelers is also increasing in the market, which further reduces the cost of using two-wheelers for logistics? purposes. Hence, companies switching to cheaper delivery alternative is expected to boost the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The two-wheeler logistics market is characterized by intense competition, with several key players vying for market share. Major companies operating in the market include delivery service providers, ride-hailing companies, e-commerce platforms, and logistics startups. These companies are continuously innovating and expanding their service offerings to cater to evolving customer demands and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Major Players:

Stuart

GogoX

Shippify

Bringg

Lalamove

Budbee

Blu Couriers

Deliverect

Instabox

Roadies

Other Prominent Players

Note: The top 4 players hold approximately 30% of the market share.

Strategies and Initiatives:

Bringg:

Bringg, a prominent player in the logistics sector, is focused on expanding its business through strategic partnerships and continuous funding.

In December 2021, Bringg partnered with Blue Yonder, a digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment provider, to enhance their capabilities and shorten the time to market for seamless omni-channel consumer experiences from order to delivery.

Budbee:

Budbee, known for its efficient delivery services, has successfully served over 3 million unique consumers.

Budbee utilizes bikes, electric vehicles, and biofuels for same-day or next-day deliveries.

Noteworthy e-commerce companies such as ASOS, Zalando, Inditex, and H&M rely on Budbee’s services.

Budbee’s project is backed by investors like Kinnevik, Stena Sessan, and AMF, among others, showcasing strong financial support for its growth and expansion.

Market Trends:

Mergers & Acquisitions: Key players are engaging in mergers and acquisitions to enhance their market presence and capabilities.

Collaborations: Partnerships and collaborations are being formed to leverage complementary strengths and expand service offerings.

New Product Launches: Continuous innovation and the introduction of new products and services are driving market growth and competitiveness.

Market Dynamics:

Several factors are driving the growth of the two-wheeler logistics market, including the rise of urbanization, changing consumer preferences, advancements in technology, and government initiatives promoting sustainable transportation solutions. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the adoption of two-wheeler logistics, as businesses and consumers seek contactless delivery options and alternative modes of transportation.

Segments Overview:

The global Two-Wheeler Logistics market is categorized based on components, applications, and end-uses.

By Component:

Motorcycle

Moped

The moped segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of approximately 5.5% over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of mopeds due to their ease of storage and transportation of goods compared to motorcycles.

By Application:

Food

Retail

Groceries

Mail

Logistics

The retail segment held the largest market share of over 50% in 2021, driven by the growing demand for two-wheeler logistics in the retail sector. The groceries segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate of 6.3% during the forecast period, fueled by the rise in online grocery stores globally.

By End Use:

B2C (Business-to-Consumer)

B2B (Business-to-Business)

The B2C segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate of around 5.7% over the projected period, driven by the increasing preference for omnichannel and organized shopping experiences.

Regional Overview:

The global Two-Wheeler Logistics market is segmented into the following regions:

North America

Europe

Central & South America

Asia

Rest of the World

Regional Insights:

North America: Estimated to generate the highest revenue of approximately USD 140 million by 2027 , primarily due to the presence of major market players in the region.

, primarily due to the presence of major market players in the region. Europe: Expected to offer a market opportunity of around USD 30 million during 2021 to 2027, driven by the growing e-commerce industry in the region.

Regional Analysis:

The market for two-wheeler logistics is geographically diverse, with significant demand observed across regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, driven by the rapid expansion of e-commerce, urbanization, and the presence of densely populated cities. However, other regions are also witnessing growth opportunities, fueled by the increasing adoption of two-wheeler transportation solutions.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The global Two-wheeler Logistics market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Two-wheeler Logistics market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Two-wheeler Logistics market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The global Two-wheeler Logistics market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Two-wheeler Logistics Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Two-wheeler Logistics Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Two-wheeler Logistics Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Two-wheeler Logistics Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Two-wheeler Logistics Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Two-wheeler Logistics Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Two-wheeler Logistics Market?

The Main Goals of the Report Are:

To examine and project the size of the market sector.

To research the major players globally, including their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and project market based on type, end use, and geography.

To analyze the market advantages, challenges, risks, and constraints in the world’s major regions.

To identify key trends and factors that are promoting or inhibiting market growth.

To determine the high-growth segments to assess the market prospects for stakeholders.

To evaluate each submarket carefully in terms of its own growth pattern and market contribution.

To understand market dynamics, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new products as competitive advances.

To strategically identify the major players and thoroughly examine their expansion plans.

