Global & APAC Electric Vehicle Market CAGR of 21.99%, Stratospheric Surge Projecting Skyrocketing Market Size on the Horizon

“Global & APAC Electric Vehicle Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The Global & APAC Electric Vehicle Market, both globally and in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by factors such as environmental concerns, government incentives, technological advancements, and increasing consumer demand for sustainable transportation solutions. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and APAC electric vehicle market, encompassing market size, growth projections, sales figures, and key trends shaping the industry.

Introduction:

The Global & APAC Electric Vehicle Market has emerged as a key component of the global automotive industry, revolutionizing transportation with its eco-friendly and energy-efficient characteristics. As the world transitions towards cleaner mobility solutions, the demand for electric vehicles continues to surge, prompting automotive manufacturers to ramp up production and invest in electric vehicle technologies.

Vehicles which are fully or partially powered on electric power are electric vehicles. The market is expected to grow owing to the increasing demand for low-emission vehicles, growing initiatives to accelerate EV deployment, and reducing EV charging infrastructure costs. According to the International Energy Agency, the sale of electric cars reached 3 million in 2020 as compared to 2.1 million in 2019.

Market Overview:

In 2021, the global electric vehicle market boasted a market size of approximately USD 229.8 billion. This robust market performance is attributed to factors such as government incentives, advancements in battery technology, expanding charging infrastructure, and growing consumer awareness about the benefits of electric vehicles. The APAC region, in particular, has emerged as a prominent market for electric vehicles, driven by countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, which have implemented ambitious electric vehicle adoption targets and supportive policies.

Market Size and Growth Projections:

With around 6,724 thousand units of electric vehicles sold globally in 2021, the market is poised for exponential growth in the coming decades. It is projected to reach nearly USD 1,725 billion by the year 2030 and USD 72,798 billion by 2050, at a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.99% from 2022 to 2050. This growth trajectory underscores the significant shift towards electric mobility and the immense market potential for electric vehicles globally and in the APAC region.

Growth Influencers:

Government initiatives to accelerate EV deployment

The adoption of electric vehicles is supported by the recognition received by governments of various countries for their adoption as they reduce pollution levels. Governments of countries such as the U.S., India, and China have taken various initiatives to promote the adoption of electric vehicles across their countries. They have promoted the growth in this segment by offering incentives, imposing tax rebates, and preferential policies, among others. For instance, in India, state of Maharashtra declared its EV policy in 2021. This policy provides incentives of Rs. 5,000 per kilowatt-hour of battery capacity to all types of electric vehicles buyers. The subsidy transfers the amount to the beneficiaries in 30 days. Hence, government regulations and tax exemptions are anticipated to boost the market growth.

Major Players:

Tesla Motors

BMW Group

Nissan Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

General Motors

Daimler AG

Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

BYD Company Motors

Ford Motor Company

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group

Tata Motors Limited

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

MG Motor India

Olectra Greentech Ltd.

JBM Auto Limited

Other Prominent Players

Strategic Activities: Market players are actively engaged in various strategic activities to strengthen their market presence, including:

Partnerships

New Product Launches

Mergers & Acquisitions

Recent Developments:

In February 2022, Nissan announced a significant investment of USD 500 million to transform its Canton assembly plant for building Nissan and Infiniti EV models starting from 2025. This investment is part of Nissan’s broader strategy, with a total investment of USD 13.5 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations.

Market Segmentation:

The electric vehicle market can be segmented based on vehicle type, propulsion type, and geography. Vehicle types include battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). Propulsion types encompass battery-powered, hybrid, and fuel cell electric vehicles. Geographically, the market spans regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Segments Overview:

The global and Asia-Pacific (APAC) electric vehicle market is segmented based on type, vehicle type, charger, and power output.

By Type:

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

By Vehicle Type:

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Car

Two & Three Wheelers

By Charger Type:

Normal

Fast

By Power Output:

Less than 100 KW

100-250 KW

Above 250 KW

Regional Overview:

By region, the global and APAC electric vehicle market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia Pacific: Expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 23.76% from 2022 to 2050 , driven by increasing demand for affordable electric vehicles and extensive charging infrastructure in China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia.

, driven by increasing demand for affordable electric vehicles and extensive charging infrastructure in China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia. Europe: Anticipated to hold a market opportunity of over USD 400 billion during 2022 to 2030, fueled by high demand in countries like Germany and Norway.

Key Drivers and Trends:

Several factors are driving the growth of the electric vehicle market, including increasing environmental awareness, government regulations promoting zero-emission vehicles, declining battery costs, advancements in charging infrastructure, and the emergence of innovative electric vehicle models with enhanced features and performance. Additionally, shifting consumer preferences towards sustainable transportation and the rise of electric vehicle adoption in commercial fleets are contributing to market expansion.

Challenges and Opportunities:

While the electric vehicle market presents lucrative opportunities for manufacturers and investors, it also faces challenges such as range anxiety, high initial costs, limited charging infrastructure, and concerns about battery recycling and disposal. However, overcoming these challenges presents opportunities for innovation, collaboration, and investment in research and development to address key technological and infrastructural gaps.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

The Global & APAC electric vehicle market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global & APAC electric vehicle market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global & APAC electric vehicle market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Global EV Market: EV Sales, EV Charger Sales, By Type, 2019, Top Selling EV Models, Industry Metrics (2018 Production & Exports) Charging System for EVs, Battery Used in EVs V Consumer Behaviour Analysis: Lower Emission, Lower Operating Cost, Rebates/Tax Incentives, Social Status, Others Asia Pacific Countries Rapidly Adopting EV: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia Regulation & Policies By Country

The Global & APAC electric vehicle market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global & APAC electric vehicle Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global & APAC electric vehicle Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global & APAC electric vehicle Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global & APAC electric vehicle Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global & APAC electric vehicle Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global & APAC electric vehicle Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global & APAC electric vehicle Market?

The Main Goals of the Report Are:

To examine and project the size of the market sector.

To research the major players globally, including their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and project market based on type, end use, and geography.

To analyze the market advantages, challenges, risks, and constraints in the world’s major regions.

To identify key trends and factors that are promoting or inhibiting market growth.

To determine the high-growth segments to assess the market prospects for stakeholders.

To evaluate each submarket carefully in terms of its own growth pattern and market contribution.

To understand market dynamics, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new products as competitive advances.

To strategically identify the major players and thoroughly examine their expansion plans.

