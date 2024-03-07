Electric Two & Three-Wheeler Market Aerial Ascent Unraveling the Projected Skyrocketing Market Size

“Electric Two & Three-Wheeler Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The Electric Two & Three-Wheeler Market is experiencing rapid growth driven by factors such as increasing environmental concerns, government incentives promoting electric vehicle adoption, and technological advancements in battery technology. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the market, including historical data, current trends, and future projections. The rising awareness related to the energy-efficient modes of transport is directly boosting the growth rate of this industry. Companies are involved in the usage and production of environmentally safe raw materials and components to target a more extensive customer base. In February 2021, Electric vehicle battery startup Italvolt (Italy), announced an investment of 4 Billion euros (USD 4.9 Billion) to build a factory in Italy to meet growing demand from Europe?s automotive industry.

Market Overview

In 2021, the global electric two and three-wheeler market recorded a market value of USD 14,172.5 million. This market segment comprises electric motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles, catering to urban mobility needs and offering eco-friendly transportation solutions. With the growing emphasis on sustainable mobility, the market is poised for substantial expansion in the coming years.

Further to that, the increase in the number of subsidies, tax rebates offered by the government officials around the world for the purchase of electric vehicles is propelling the growth rate. For instance, the government officials in the state of Maharashtra, India declared an EV policy in 2021. Such a policy offers incentives of USD 65.50 per kilowatt-hour of battery capacity to all types of electric vehicles buyers.

On the other hand, owing to the smaller number of EV charging ports, the end user preference for electric vehicles remain questionable in many economies.

Market Size and Growth

The market volume stood at 21,231,575.9 thousand units in 2021, reflecting the significant adoption of electric two and three-wheelers worldwide. It is estimated that by the year 2030, the market will reach a value of USD 41,916.9 million, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.7% during the forecast period. This robust growth trajectory is fueled by increasing consumer awareness about the environmental benefits of electric vehicles and government initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

Competitive Landscape

The global electric two and three-wheeler market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion to gain a competitive edge. Major companies operating in the market include Hero Electric, Yadea Group Holdings Ltd., NIU Technologies, Ampere Vehicles, and Ather Energy, among others. These companies are investing in research and development to enhance battery technology, improve vehicle performance, and expand their product portfolios.

Scooters India Limited

Atul Auto Limited

Chongqing Zongshen Tricycle Manufacture Co. Ltd.

Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Terra Motors Corporation

Dilli Electric

Force Motors

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

J.S. Auto Pvt Ltd

Lohia

Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd

Piaggio & C.SpA

Mini Metro

Saera Electric

TVS Motor Company

Recent Developments:

Bajaj Auto: In December 2021, Bajaj Auto inaugurated a new electric vehicle manufacturing unit in Akurdi, Pune, India, dedicated to both domestic and export markets. This facility represents an investment of USD 40 Million and has a production capacity of 500,000 electric vehicles per annum. The vehicles are slated to be rolled out by June 2022.

Growth Influencers:

Growing demand for energy-efficient commuting

The rising support from public as well as private organizations in support of energy efficient means of transport is propelling the growth of the market. The rising research as well as consumer awareness. The Faraday Institution, United Kingdom’s national research institute to advance battery science and technology, plans to split a USD 75.98 Million (?55 Million) funding pot between five UK-based research and development projects surrounding battery energy storage. An inclination of electric two and three wheelers in many countries can aid in the reduction of several issues of economy, power, environment. The consumers are preferring routes that decrease the power consumption and aid the environment and energy efficient models.

Decreasing Price of Batteries

Regions such as European Union is pushing to boost its battery production on the continent to compete with China, currently home to around 80% of the world?s lithium-ion cell manufacturing capacity, with the aim of becoming self-sufficient by 2025. Such strategies direct towards the growing need for safer and efficient components for electric vehicle production, thus creating lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Moreover, the pricing fluctuations and decrease has boosted the market growth. For instance, the price of lithium-ion battery cells declined by 97% in the last three decades. A battery with a capacity of one kilowatt-hour that cost USD 7500 in 1991 costed around USD 181 in 2018.

Market Segmentation

The electric two and three-wheeler market can be segmented based on vehicle type, battery type, and geography. Vehicle types include electric motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles, each catering to different consumer preferences and usage patterns. Battery types encompass lead-acid, lithium-ion, and other advanced battery technologies, with lithium-ion batteries emerging as the preferred choice due to their higher energy density and longer lifespan.

Segments Overview:

Vehicle Type:

2-Wheeler

Three-Wheeler

The three-wheeler segment is expected to witness the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16% due to increased sales and awareness in developing regions.

Usage:

Personal/ Private

Commercial Passenger Carrier Goods Carrier



The personal/ private segment is forecasted to present an opportunity exceeding USD 13,000 Million during 2022 to 2030.

End User:

Individuals (B2C)

Businesses (B2B) Logistics Companies Transport (Fleet Operators) Retail & E-commerce Utilities Hospitality Others



The businesses segment is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate of 13% over the forecast period.

Regional Overview:

The global Electric Two & Three-Wheeler market is segmented into:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

The Asia Pacific market dominated with a market share of over 95% in 2021.

Europe is expected to grow steadily, driven by rising product launches.

North America is experiencing growth due to increasing demand for advanced electric vehicles.

Latin America is anticipated to have the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific dominates the market, accounting for a significant share of both production and consumption. Countries like China and India are leading the adoption of electric two and three-wheelers due to their dense urban populations, increasing pollution levels, and supportive government policies incentivizing electric vehicle adoption.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the market presents lucrative opportunities for growth, it also faces challenges such as infrastructure limitations, range anxiety, and high initial costs associated with electric vehicles. However, advancements in battery technology, declining battery costs, and supportive government policies are expected to mitigate these challenges and drive market growth in the coming years.

