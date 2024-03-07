Electric Vehicle (EV) Transmission Market CAGR of 22.4%, Growth Odyssey Exploring Future Market Size for Unlocking Prosperity

“Electric Vehicle (EV) Transmission Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The Electric Vehicle (EV) Transmission Market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and the shift towards sustainable transportation solutions. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the market, including historical data, current trends, market size, growth projections, and key factors influencing market dynamics.

The inclination towards electric cars by many countries has aided in the reduction of several issues of economy, power, environment, and others. Many companies operating in the electric vehicles transmission market as well as its parent industry are focused on developing vehicles with cutting edge technology with newer features and which will be accessible to all target groups in several economies. Long-standing players have a strong catch on demand to sustain their presence in the market. Growing concerns related to the carbon emissions drive the growth of this market.

Market Overview:

In 2021, the Electric Vehicle (EV) Transmission Market recorded a market value of USD 7,256.7 million. Electric vehicle transmissions play a crucial role in the efficient transfer of power from the motor to the wheels, contributing to the overall performance and driving experience of electric vehicles. With the growing focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on fossil fuels, the demand for electric vehicles and associated components, including transmissions, has surged.

Market Size and Growth:

The market is estimated to reach USD 43,689.0 million by the year 2030, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.4% during the forecast period. Additionally, the market held a volume of 4,076.7 thousand units in 2021. This exponential growth can be attributed to factors such as government incentives promoting electric vehicle adoption, advancements in battery technology, and increasing consumer awareness regarding environmental sustainability.

Growth Influencers:

Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles

The ever-increasing rise for purchase of electric vehicles all throughout the world is supporting the growth rate of the EV transmission industry. For instance, Volkswagen Group’s global deliveries of full-electric vehicles more than doubled in the first half of 2021, substantially driven by demand in Europe. Europe was the automaker’s top EV market, with sales of 128,078, up 156 percent. Thus, such a high demand substantially increases the growth rate of the global electric vehicles market.

Growing Concerns Related to Carbon Emissions

With the current revolution around depletion of fossil fuels, many countries are seriously considering developing measures supporting the betterment of the environment, and thus the society and community at large. In India, 995 metric tons of carbon emissions occur each year. Such alarming statistics has caused the people to adopt EV strategies, which indirectly increases the demand for EV transmission industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The global electric vehicle transmission market is characterized by intense competition, with key players striving to gain a competitive edge through product innovation, strategic partnerships, and expansion initiatives. Major companies operating in the market include BorgWarner Inc., GKN Automotive Limited, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, and Magna International Inc., among others. These companies are investing in research and development activities to develop advanced transmission systems that offer improved efficiency, performance, and reliability.

Prominent Players:

Allison Transmission Inc.

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

AVL List GmbH

Continental AG

BorgWarner Inc.

Dana Limited

EATON Corporation

Denso Corporation

GKN Plc

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

Hewland Engineering Ltd.

JATCO Ltd.

Mando Corporation

Magna International

Porsche AG

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Xtrac Ltd

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market Share Analysis:

The top four players in the global electric vehicle transmission market collectively hold approximately 40% of the market share. These key market players are actively involved in collaborations and product launches to enhance their market presence and offerings.

Recent Collaboration:

In February 2022, Allison Transmission collaborated with New Flyer to supply electric hybrid-equipped buses to Southern Nevada’s public transportation system in Laughlin. This collaboration underscores the ongoing efforts of market players to innovate and expand their foothold in the electric vehicle transmission sector.

Market Segmentation:

The electric vehicle transmission market can be segmented based on transmission type, vehicle type, and geography. Transmission types may include single-speed, multi-speed, and direct-drive transmissions, catering to different types of electric vehicles such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers. Geographically, the market spans regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, each with unique market dynamics and growth opportunities.

Segmentation Overview:

Transmission Type: Single Speed

Multi Speed 2 Speed EV Transmission 3 Speed EV Transmission 4 Speed EV Transmission 7 Speed EV Transmission 8 Speed EV Transmission

The single speed segment exhibited a growth rate of 22.7%. Among multi-speed transmissions, the 2-speed EV transmission sub-segment dominated. Transmission System: Automated Manual Transmissions (AMT)

Automatic Transmission (AT)

Continuously Variable Transmissions (CVT)

Dual Clutch Transmission/Dual-Hybrid Transmission (DCT/DHT) AT transmission system captured over 55% market share in 2021, indicating high preference. Vehicle Type (Power): Battery EV

Plug-In EV

Hybrid EV Battery EV segment is projected to exceed USD 20,000 Million opportunity during 2022 to 2030.

Vehicle Type (Design/Model): Cars

Buses

Trucks

Others Cars held over 60% market share in 2021, driven by increased EV purchases. Distribution Channel: Online

Offline OEMs Aftermarket

Offline segment demonstrated the highest CAGR of 22.4%, attributed to technological advancements and accessibility.

Regional Overview: The global electric vehicle transmission market spans across regions:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the electric vehicle transmission market during the forecast period, driven by factors such as the presence of key electric vehicle manufacturers, government initiatives promoting electric mobility, and a robust supply chain ecosystem. Additionally, North America and Europe are significant contributors to market growth, owing to increasing investments in electric vehicle infrastructure and supportive regulatory frameworks.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite the promising growth prospects, the electric vehicle transmission market faces challenges such as high initial costs, limited charging infrastructure, and range anxiety among consumers. However, the market also presents significant opportunities for growth, including advancements in transmission technology, collaboration between automotive manufacturers and technology providers, and the development of sustainable supply chains.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The global electric vehicle transmission market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetratio n: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

n: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global electric vehicle transmission market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global electric vehicle transmission market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation : The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of electric vehicle transmission products

Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of electric vehicle transmission products Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in electric vehicle transmission tools

The global electric vehicle transmission market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global electric vehicle transmission market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global electric vehicle transmission market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global electric vehicle transmission market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global electric vehicle transmission market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global electric vehicle transmission market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global electric vehicle transmission market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global electric vehicle transmission market?

The Main Goals of the Report Are:

To examine and project the size of the market sector.

To research the major players globally, including their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and project market based on type, end use, and geography.

To analyze the market advantages, challenges, risks, and constraints in the world’s major regions.

To identify key trends and factors that are promoting or inhibiting market growth.

To determine the high-growth segments to assess the market prospects for stakeholders.

To evaluate each submarket carefully in terms of its own growth pattern and market contribution.

To understand market dynamics, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new products as competitive advances.

To strategically identify the major players and thoroughly examine their expansion plans.

