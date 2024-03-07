Sahm Capital Showcases latest Fintech and AI Solutions at LEAP 2024

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 March 2024 - Sahm Capital Financial Company, a leading brokerage firm licensed by the Saudi Capital Market Authority (No: 22251-25), showcased its all-in-one comprehensive trading solutions at booth H1A.C100 in LEAP 2024, a global technology event taking place in Riyadh. Throughout the four-day event, Sahm Capital also unveiled its latest AI-generated solutions, featuring an AI presenter named 'Aliyah', designed to help investors capitalize on investment opportunities.



With a focus on Fintech innovation, the company provides comprehensive trading solutions, including the Sahm App, the first of its kind in KSA to combine real-time market quotes, 24/7 news, investor education, and analysis tools, distinguishing itself from other trading platforms by removing the necessity for users to juggle multiple Apps for cross-market investment decisions.



The App also offers a sleek and user-friendly UI design, complete with bundled functions such as a Shariah Compliant Stocks indicator, catering to the unique needs of the local market. Furthermore, Sahm App provides comprehensive market information, including detailed listed company profiles, a financial event calendar, dynamic analysis charts, and key market statistics.



During the event, Hadeel Bedeeri, General Manager of Sahm Capital, unveiled 'Aliyah', an AI-generated presenter developed within the Sahm App. Aliyah provides real-time information and support, aiding investors in understanding product features and making informed choices. Proficient in both Arabic and English, Aliyah constantly improves by learning from the content she presents, progressively becoming more lifelike and engaging.



Since its debut in December 2023, Sahm App has remained a top-five grossing finance App in both App Store and Google Play in KSA. Leveraging cutting-edge AI and Fintech innovations, Sahm Capital strives to simplify investing, offering Saudi investors easy-to-use trading tools and up-to-the-minute market insights.



For more information about Sahm Capital and its financial solutions, visit their official website at https://www.alsahm.com/.



About Sahm Capital

Registered in Riyadh, Sahm Capital (previously known as VCFC) is a joint venture company of Valuable Capital Group Ltd and eWTP Arabia Capital. Sahm Capital is also a registered member of the Saudi Stock Exchange, Tadawul, as well as its affiliates, the Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa) and the Securities Clearing Center Company (Muqassa). The company is also a member of Mena Fintech Association and Middle East Africa and Asia Crypto and Blockchain Association (MEAACBA).

