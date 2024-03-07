Arlo Surpasses 3 Million Paid Subscription Accounts

Continued Subscription Growth Illustrates Success of Ongoing Innovation and Arlo’s Robust Hardware and Software Solutions

4K Cloud-based Video Recording (All plans) – View 30 days of recordings securely stored on Arlo's SmartCloud platform for ultimate peace of mind and protection even if the device is damaged or stolen in a break-in, storm, or other physical incident.

– View 30 days of recordings securely stored on Arlo's SmartCloud platform for ultimate peace of mind and protection even if the device is damaged or stolen in a break-in, storm, or other physical incident. Smart Interactive Notifications (All plans) – Users can take quicker action by responding to rich notifications or viewing an animated preview of a video through the lock screen on their smartphone or other smart device.

– Users can take quicker action by responding to rich notifications or viewing an animated preview of a video through the lock screen on their smartphone or other smart device. Advanced Object Detection with AI (All plans) – Arlo processes and filters 50 million events each day through advanced object detection backed by visual artificial intelligence, allowing for better recognition of people, packages, vehicles, and animals to add key context to notifications and reduce unwanted alerts.

– Arlo processes and filters 50 million events each day through advanced object detection backed by visual artificial intelligence, allowing for better recognition of people, packages, vehicles, and animals to add key context to notifications and reduce unwanted alerts. Smart Activity Zones (All plans) – Users can reduce unwanted notifications by highlighting specific areas on their property where they want motion to be detected, eliminating notifications from irrelevant movement such as tree branches or vehicle traffic on the street.

– Users can reduce unwanted notifications by highlighting specific areas on their property where they want motion to be detected, eliminating notifications from irrelevant movement such as tree branches or vehicle traffic on the street. Priority Care & Support (All plans) – Subscribers get priority technical support through the in-app Help Center with omnichannel access to phone, chat, community, or self-help articles.

[1] Some features are subject to device capabilities and not available in all regions. Visit https://www.arlo.com/en-us/arlosecure.html to learn more.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 March 2024 - Arlo Technologies, Inc (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced its AI-powered subscription service has surpassed a milestone of 3 million paid accounts. Arlo's continued subscription growth illustrates the success of its ongoing innovations and a robust ecosystem of security solutions for home, business, and personal safety."Arlo launched the first consumer AI subscription in June of 2018, revolutionising the security market and foretelling the incredible value the technology can create for users across many industries. Since then, we have continued to invest in our AI and SaaS platform which is at the core of Arlo's incredible user experience and low churn rates," said Matthew McRae, Chief Executive Officer of Arlo. "The 3 million subscriber milestone, which came earlier than expectations, is a testament to the true user benefits of our plans and the overall power of our service business. Arlo's innovation will continue as we roll out numerous exciting new features and AI capabilities over the course of this year that will drive further subscriptions and continue our position as the true leader in the market."Arlo Secure subscription plans currently start at $4.99 per month to support home security devices with up to 4K video recordings.Throughout the rest of the year, Arlo will continue to focus on releasing leading-edge features and services to enhance the security and protection of current and new subscribers.For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit www.arlo.com Hashtag: #Arlo

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo's deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo's subscription services: Arlo Secure and Arlo Safe.



With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo does not monetise personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.



