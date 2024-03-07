Solenoid Valves Market Enchanted Visions Market Magic Unveiled in Latest Trend Forecasts

“Solenoid Valves Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

Solenoid valves play a crucial role in various industries, offering automated control of fluid flow. With increasing industrial automation and the need for precise control mechanisms, the solenoid valves market has witnessed significant growth in recent years. This report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the global solenoid valves market, covering market size, trends, drivers, challenges, and future projections.

Market Overview:

The Global Solenoid Valves Market recorded a market value of USD 4,222.7 million in 2021. Solenoid valves are widely utilized across industries such as oil and gas, water and wastewater treatment, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and automotive, among others. The market’s growth is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of automation solutions, stringent regulations regarding fluid control and safety, and the need for efficient process management.

Market Size and Growth:

In 2021, approximately 113,816.3 thousand units of solenoid valves were sold worldwide. The market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% in value terms from 2022 to 2030. This growth trajectory can be attributed to factors such as technological advancements leading to improved valve efficiency, the expansion of end-user industries, and the growing demand for solenoid valves in emerging economies.

Increasing focus towards the automation of industries in the developed countries as well as emerging countries including China, India, Japan are augmenting the adoption of a number of advanced technologies such as solenoid valve during the study period. Furthermore, stringent initiatives towards decreasing wastage of raw materials during the flow through pipelines, majority of the industries adopted solenoid valve with an aim to control the flow of the raw material including liquid and gas and to stop the flow automatically when leakage is detected.

Competitive Landscape:

The global solenoid valves market is highly competitive, with several key players competing based on product innovation, pricing strategies, and market presence. Major companies operating in the market include Emerson Electric Co., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Danfoss A/S, IMI plc, and Festo AG & Co. KG, among others. These companies are continuously investing in research and development activities to enhance product performance and expand their market share.

Airtac

ASCO Valve Inc.

Danfoss Industries Limited

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

IMI Precision Engineering

Emerson Electric Co.

Juliang Valve

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Zhejiang Yongjiu

Growth Influencers:

Surging Adoption of Solenoid Valves in Food & Beverage Industry

Increasing application of solenoid valves in sterilization, pasteurization systems, agro food processing, food freezing and others are constantly fuelling the demand of these valves in the market. This along with preference towards automatic controlling of the flow of liquid and gas to avoid contamination in the food industry is another key reason for the high adoption of these valve in this industry. This subsequently is driving the market growth during the study period.

Apart from that, recent advancement of technology has evolved the power source as renewable energy for the power generation of solenoid valve. Key manufacturers are taking initiatives to manufacture solenoid valves in certain way to withstand harsh environment and offer reliable function by a renewable energy source. This advancement has been instrumental for the higher adoption rate of these valves in the industries and support the market growth.

Growth Restraints:

Although certain technical drawbacks are hindering the market growth of this valves. Some of them are sensitivity towards voltage fluctuation during operation, effect of flow on the valve fluid. Additionally, the solenoid coil may need to change over the lifetime of the valve. These drawbacks along with moderate to high price of 4-way and 5-way solenoid valves are restraining the market growth during the study period.

Market Segmentation:

The solenoid valves market can be segmented based on type, application, end-user industry, and geography. Common types of solenoid valves include 2-way, 3-way, and 4-way valves, among others. Applications range from fluid and gas control to medical devices and HVAC systems. Major end-user industries driving market demand include oil and gas, water treatment, chemicals, automotive, and healthcare.

Market Segments:

Type:

Direct-Acting Valves

Pilot-Operated Valves

Direct-acting valves are expected to generate over USD 1,000.0 million revenue by 2030, driven by their versatility in negative pressure circuits and compact designs.

Pilot-operated valves are forecasted to grow significantly due to their efficiency in handling large flows at minimal pressure differentials.

Function:

2-Way

3-Way

4-Way

5-Way

2-way solenoid valves hold more than 35% of the market share, favored for their wide application range and affordability.

5-way solenoid valves are expected to grow with the highest CAGR, driven by technological advancements and their use as directional control valves.

Material:

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Plastic

Others

Stainless steel segment is anticipated to surpass USD 2,000.0 million by 2025, driven by its anti-corrosive nature and durability.

Aluminum segment is gaining popularity, especially in automotive and vacuum systems.

Operation:

Normally Open

Normally Closed

Universal

Normally open solenoid valves dominate with over 60% market share, offering a cost-effective and energy-saving solution for industries requiring uninterrupted flow.

Universal valves witness significant growth due to their reversible use.

Media:

Air

Gas

Water

The air segment is expected to contribute over USD 950.0 million, driven by the increasing use of pilot-operated pneumatic solenoid valves for efficient air control.

Industry:

Oil & Gas

Chemical & Petrochemical

Food & Beverage (F&B)

Power Generation

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Medical

Others

Chemical & petrochemical segment is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR, fueled by the increasing adoption of solenoid valves for efficiency and safety in chemical operations.

Automotive segment is expected to contribute over USD 500.0 million by 2023, driven by the rising adoption of solenoid valves in regulating oil and brake fluid flow in motor vehicles.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the solenoid valves market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and increasing investments in automation technologies. However, North America and Europe are also significant contributors to market growth, owing to the presence of established industries and technological advancements.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite the positive outlook, the solenoid valves market faces challenges such as intense competition, pricing pressures, and the impact of economic fluctuations. However, the market also presents numerous opportunities for growth, including the adoption of smart valve technologies, expansion into emerging markets, and strategic collaborations and partnerships.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

