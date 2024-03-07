Automotive Premium Audio System Market Trend Conjuring Unveiling the Enchantment Behind Market Magic

“Automotive Premium Audio System Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The Global Automotive Premium Audio System Market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, driven by advancements in in-car entertainment technology and increasing consumer demand for high-quality audio experiences while driving. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics, trends, challenges, and future projections of the automotive premium audio system market.

Market Overview:

In 2021, the Global automotive premium audio system market reached a market value of USD 11,317.6 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 20,052.3 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. These systems typically feature advanced audio processing technologies, high-fidelity speakers, and immersive surround sound capabilities.

The automotive premium audio system includes multiple bespoke speakers and a digital surround system. The number of the speakers depend on the type of the model. Every speaker delivers twice the sound of the same energy consumption, while the auto volume system routinely adjusts the volume when switching between the artists and the recordings. The automotive premium audio system industry is growing steadily due to the enhanced application of premium systems, rising demand, and investing strategic activities by the key players.

For instance, in September 2018, Pioneer, a Japanese car audio and entertainment system manufacturer, announced its possibility to set up a manufacturing facility in India to tap the fast-growing automobile market. The company is looking to supply its audio systems directly to vehicle manufacturers as factory fitments. On the other hand, the high cost factor of the premium audio systems hamper the market growth to a limited extent.

Competitive Landscape:

The global automotive premium audio system market is highly competitive, with key players striving to differentiate their products through innovation and strategic partnerships. Major companies operating in the market include Harman International Industries, Inc., Bose Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Alpine Electronics, Inc., and Bang & Olufsen, among others. These companies invest heavily in research and development to introduce cutting-edge audio technologies and maintain their market positions.

The global automotive premium audio system market is characterized by the presence of several key players, including:

Pioneer Corporation

Alpine Electronics

Clarion Co. Ltd.

Bang & Olufsen

Dynaudio

Sony Corporation

Bose Corporation

Harman International

Blaupunkt

Meridian Audio

Boston Acoustics

Burmester Audiosysteme

JBL

Bowers & Wilkins

Growth Influencers:

Increasing number of hours spent in car due to traffic congestion

The increased modernization and urbanization in the developed regions affected the traffic routines in such regions. For instance, the Texas A&M Transportation Institute researchers revealed that an average American commuter wastes 54 extra hours a year in traffic delays. Commuters in the 15 most-congested cities spent an average of 83 hours stuck in traffic in 2017. Similarly, in Los Angeles, the most congested metro area, stalled traffic robbed commuters of an average of 119 hours in 2017. Thus, the increased congestions boost the demand for premium audio systems.

Technological advancements in premium audio systems

The rising investment by prominent players, coupled with the surge in developments in automotive premium audio system fuel the market growth. For instance, in September 2021, Harman, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. expanded its aftermarket car solutions with the launch of JBL Club 605 CSQ, car speaker system, and JBL Celebrity 100, a bluetooth enabled car multimedia player in India. This entertainment system is available at various car retailer outlets across India at an introductory price of INR 5,490.

Similarly, in September 2019, HARMAN International, and Milan-based Garage Italia, specialized in customizing vehicles, entered into a partnership to bring legendary JBL sound to Garage Italia?s custom-designed cars. As part of the collaboration, Garage Italia will customize their vehicles with JBL?s portfolio of car aftermarket and consumer audio solutions to create unique sound solutions. Such measures drive the market growth.

Market Share Analysis:

The market is dominated by the top five players, collectively holding approximately 60% of the market share. These major players are continuously engaged in strategic initiatives to maintain their competitive positions, including collaborations, product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions.

Strategic Initiatives:

In November 2020, Bang & Olufsen entered into a partnership with TechData to expand its premium range of audio products, including portable smart home speakers integrated with Google Assistant, targeting European customers.

Market Size and Growth:

The market is projected to grow significantly, reaching USD 20,052.3 million by the year 2027, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by factors such as increasing disposable income, rising demand for luxury vehicles equipped with premium features, and technological advancements in audio system components.

Market Segmentation:

The automotive premium audio system market can be segmented based on system type, vehicle type, sales channel, and geography. System types include speakers, amplifiers, subwoofers, and others. Vehicle types encompass passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles. Sales channels may include OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and aftermarket channels.

Segments Overview:

The global automotive premium audio system market is categorized based on data type, technology, device type, and end-users.

By Type:

8 Speakers

12 Speakers

18 Speakers

More than 24 Speakers

The 12 speakers segment presents an opportunity exceeding USD 2,500 Million from 2021 to 2027. Conversely, the 18 speakers segment is forecasted to witness the highest growth rate of 10.3% throughout the forecast period.

By Application:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The passenger vehicle segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate of 10% due to the escalating adoption of premium audio systems in passenger vehicles.

Regional Overview:

The global automotive premium audio system market is segmented into the following regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are expected to hold significant market shares, driven by the presence of luxury car manufacturers and a strong consumer preference for premium audio experiences. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, fueled by the increasing adoption of premium audio systems in rapidly growing automotive markets such as China and India.

Challenges and Opportunities:

While the market presents significant growth opportunities, challenges such as pricing pressures, regulatory requirements, and supply chain disruptions may impact market growth. However, the increasing focus on electric vehicles and the integration of advanced connectivity features present new avenues for market expansion. Moreover, partnerships between automotive manufacturers and audio system providers can lead to innovative solutions and enhanced customer experiences.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The global automotive premium audio system market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global automotive premium audio system market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global automotive premium audio system market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments Pricing Analysis : Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing

: Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in automotive premium audio system

Cost-share of various components in automotive premium audio system Consumer analysis

Market position of leading four players

The global automotive premium audio system market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global automotive premium audio system market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive premium audio system market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global automotive premium audio system market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global automotive premium audio system market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global automotive premium audio system market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global automotive premium audio system market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global automotive premium audio system market?

The Main Goals of the Report Are:

To examine and project the size of the market sector.

To research the major players globally, including their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and project market based on type, end use, and geography.

To analyze the market advantages, challenges, risks, and constraints in the world’s major regions.

To identify key trends and factors that are promoting or inhibiting market growth.

To determine the high-growth segments to assess the market prospects for stakeholders.

To evaluate each submarket carefully in terms of its own growth pattern and market contribution.

To understand market dynamics, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new products as competitive advances.

To strategically identify the major players and thoroughly examine their expansion plans.

