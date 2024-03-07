APAC Marine Battery Market (CAGR) of 51.1%, Magic Beyond Metrics the Enchantment of Latest Rising Trends Explored

“APAC Marine Battery Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The APAC marine battery market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, driven by factors such as increasing adoption of electric propulsion systems in marine vessels, stringent environmental regulations, and growing awareness regarding the need for sustainable energy solutions in the maritime industry. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, covering key trends, drivers, challenges, and future projections.

The marine battery industry in Asia-Pacific region is propelling at a high rate owing to numerous factors, such as increasing demand for fully electric propulsion type, rising awareness regarding solid state batteries, and the increasing need for large ship power and range in developed countries. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), in 2020, international seaborne trade volume reached 10.7 Billion tons. Moreover, maritime shipping continues to cover the majority of the movement of goods over long distances. Thus, such measures drive the growth rate of the market. The contradicting factors related to the flow batteries decreases the preference rate of the industry.

Introduction:

The APAC marine battery market witnessed a significant market value of USD 123.9 million in 2021. Marine batteries are essential components of electric and hybrid propulsion systems, offering efficient and environmentally friendly power solutions for various marine applications. With the maritime industry’s increasing focus on reducing emissions and transitioning towards cleaner energy sources, the demand for marine batteries is expected to surge in the coming years.

Market Size and Growth:

The market is estimated to reach USD 1017.1 million by the year 2027, reflecting a substantial growth trajectory. This growth is projected to be driven by a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 51.1% during the forecast period. The rapid adoption of electric propulsion systems in ships and boats, coupled with government initiatives promoting sustainable maritime transportation, is expected to fuel the market’s expansion.

Competitive Landscape: APAC Marine Battery Market

Corvus Energy

Akasol AG

Siemens

EST-Floattech

Spear Power Systems

Sterling PBES Energy Solutions

Echandia Marine

Furukawa Battery Solutions

Exide Technologies

Craftsman Marine

Power Tech System

Lithium Werks

Kokam Co. Ltd.

XALT Energy

Toshiba Corporation

Ever Exceed Industrial Co. Ltd.

Lifeline Batteries

U.S. Battery

Saft

Leclanche

Forsee Power

Growth Influencers:

Increasing awareness of fully electric ships

The rising awareness of fully electric ships in Asian countries propels the growth rate of the industry. For instance, in November 2020, W?rtsil begged the contract to supply the engines and a range of its electric solutions for two new ferries under construction at the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai) in China. Thus, such measures indirectly boost the sales of marine batteries in these countries.

Rising demand for marine freight transportation vessels

Seaborne trade has observed noteworthy growth and is expected to gain high demand during the forecast period. For instance, according to ITF transport outlook by The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), 70% total freight will be transported by using maritime transport by 2030. Increase in marine freight transportation owes to the rise in traffic congestion in trade lanes in Indian and Pacific Ocean.

Market Dynamics:

Several factors contribute to the growth of the APAC marine battery market. These include:

Shift Towards Electric Propulsion : The increasing emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on fossil fuels has led to a surge in the adoption of electric propulsion systems in marine vessels. Marine batteries serve as crucial energy storage devices in these systems, driving market growth.

: The increasing emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on fossil fuels has led to a surge in the adoption of electric propulsion systems in marine vessels. Marine batteries serve as crucial energy storage devices in these systems, driving market growth. Stringent Environmental Regulations: Governments across the APAC region are implementing strict regulations to limit air and water pollution from marine vessels. This has prompted shipowners and operators to invest in cleaner energy solutions, including marine batteries, to comply with regulatory requirements.

Governments across the APAC region are implementing strict regulations to limit air and water pollution from marine vessels. This has prompted shipowners and operators to invest in cleaner energy solutions, including marine batteries, to comply with regulatory requirements. Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in battery technology, such as the development of lithium-ion batteries with higher energy densities and improved safety features, are driving the adoption of marine batteries. These technological innovations enhance the performance and efficiency of electric propulsion systems, further boosting market growth.

APAC Marine Battery Market Segmentation Overview

1. Propulsion Type:

Fully Electric

Hybrid

Conventional

Insight:

The hybrid segment dominated with a 40% market share in 2021 and is expected to lead throughout the forecast period.

market share in 2021 and is expected to lead throughout the forecast period. The fully electric segment is projected to grow at the highest rate of 54%.

2. Battery Function:

Starting Batteries

Deep-cycle Batteries

Dual-purpose Batteries

Insight:

The dual-purpose batteries segment is forecasted to exceed USD 100 Million revenue by 2023.

3. Battery Design:

Solid-state Batteries

Flow Batteries

Insight:

Solid-state batteries are gaining traction, while flow batteries face challenges due to low energy density and high electrolyte prices.

4. Application:

Commercial

Defence

Insight:

The commercial segment is expected to surpass USD 250 Million revenue by 2023.

5. Battery Type:

Lead-acid

Lithium

Fuel Cell

Insight:

Lead-acid batteries held the largest market share of over 55% in 2021.

6. Ship Power:

<75 KW

75-150 KW

150-745 KW

745-7,560 KW

7,560 KW

Insight:

The >7,560 KW segment dominated with over 40% market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2027.

7. Ship Range:

<50 KM

50-100 KM

100-1,000 KM

1,000 KM

Insight:

The 100-1,000 KM segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 55.1%.

The >1,000 KM segment presents an opportunity of over USD 600 Million during 2021-2027.

Country Overview

Asia-Pacific Marine Battery Market by Country:

China

India

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Insight:

China held the largest market share of over 40% in 2021.

The Southeast Asian marine battery industry is forecasted to exceed USD 100 Million revenue in 2023.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region is a key market for marine batteries, driven by factors such as rapid industrialization, urbanization, and increasing maritime trade activities. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore are witnessing significant investments in electric and hybrid marine propulsion technologies, contributing to market expansion. Moreover, the presence of prominent battery manufacturers and shipbuilding companies in the region further supports market growth.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The APAC marine battery market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment: M ergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the APAC marine battery market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

ergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the APAC marine battery market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments Pricing Analysis : Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing

: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in canning jars, cost analysis of canning jars

The APAC marine battery market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the APAC marine battery market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the APAC marine battery market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the APAC marine battery market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the APAC marine battery market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the APAC marine battery market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the APAC marine battery market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the APAC marine battery market?

The Main Goals of the Report Are:

To examine and project the size of the market sector.

To research the major players globally, including their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and project market based on type, end use, and geography.

To analyze the market advantages, challenges, risks, and constraints in the world’s major regions.

To identify key trends and factors that are promoting or inhibiting market growth.

To determine the high-growth segments to assess the market prospects for stakeholders.

To evaluate each submarket carefully in terms of its own growth pattern and market contribution.

To understand market dynamics, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new products as competitive advances.

To strategically identify the major players and thoroughly examine their expansion plans.

