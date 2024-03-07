Brush Motor Market Trend Alchemist Chronicles Unveiling Market Magic in Latest Trends

“Brush Motor Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The Global Brush Motor Market is a vital component of various industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, industrial machinery, and healthcare. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the brush motor market, encompassing market size, growth projections, key trends, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

In 2021, the Global Brush Motor Market reached a significant market value of USD 7,431.0 million. Brush motors are widely utilized for their simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and reliability in applications requiring rotational motion. The market is driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles, home appliances, and industrial automation systems, among others.

Brush motors are an electrical contact that conducts current between moving parts and stationary wires, especially in a rotating shaft. The market is expected to be driven by the rising adoption of electric vehicles and low power requirements of brush motors. Furthermore, pollution control rules and shifting preference towards use of clean fuel is also estimated to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, growing automation of manufacturing process and high maintenance requirements are anticipated to hinder the market growth.

Market Size and Growth:

The market is projected to witness robust growth, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2022 to 2027, reaching a market value of USD 11,442.8 million by 2027. In 2021, approximately 122.01 million units of brush motors were sold worldwide. This growth can be attributed to factors such as technological advancements, the shift towards energy-efficient solutions, and the expansion of end-user industries.

Growth Influencers:

Rising adoption of electric vehicles

Various pollution control rules are increasing the demand for electric vehicles, among other pollution minimizing automotive. Governments of countries such as the U.S. and China have taken various initiatives to build charging stations across their countries, which further boosts the demand for electric vehicles. They have promoted the growth in this segment by imposing tax rebates, offering incentives and preferential policies, among others. According to the International Energy Agency, the sale of electric cars reached 2.1 million globally in 2019, a 40% year-on-year increase since 2018. Such rapid adoption of electric vehicles is also likely to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The global brush motor market is characterized by intense competition among key players such as Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Nidec Corporation, Siemens AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. These companies focus on product innovation, research and development, and strategic partnerships to maintain their market position and gain a competitive edge.

Major Players:

Key players in the global Brush Motor market include:

ABB

Allied Motion Technologies

AMETEK

ARC Systems

ASMO

Brook Crompton

Danaher Motion

Franklin Electric

Johnson Electric

Maxon motor

OMRON

OMRON Nidec Corporation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Other Players

Market Share:

The cumulative market share of the four major players exceeds 35%.

Company Highlights:

AMETEK: AMETEK is known for developing and producing a wide range of brushed DC electric motors with voltage ratings of 18 – 32 VDC. Common applications include fans/blowers, actuators, pumps, compressor drives, hoists, gun feeders, turret drives, engine starters, power drive units, cargo loading, radars, canopy ejection, and environmental cooling. Franklin Electric: Franklin Electric’s motors, pumps, electronic controls, and fuel pumping systems are designed, manufactured, and sold by the Water Systems segment, which accounts for the majority of the company’s sales.

Market Initiatives:

These market players are actively involved in various initiatives to strengthen their market presence, including:

Collaborations

Mergers & Acquisitions

New Product Launches

Example Initiative:

In January 2022, ABB e-mobility increased its investment from 67% to 80% in Chargedot, a Chinese electric vehicle charging provider. This move is aimed at enhancing the company’s market presence in China.

Market Segmentation:

The brush motor market can be segmented based on type, application, end-user industry, and geography. Types of brush motors include brushed DC motors, brushed AC motors, and stepper motors, among others. Applications range from automotive systems and power tools to household appliances and medical devices. Major end-user industries include automotive, electronics, manufacturing, and healthcare.

Segments Overview:

Component:

Stator

Rotor / Armature

Brushes

Commutator

The rotor/armature segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of around 50% in 2021.

The brushes segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 9.1% during the forecast period due to various technological advancements.

Type:

Permanent Magnet

Shunt-Wound

Series-Wound

Compound Wound (Shunt + Series)

The series-wound segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.9% over the projected period.

the projected period. The shunt-wound segment holds an opportunity of more than USD 1490 Million owing to various advancements.

Output Power:

Less than 750W

Between 750W and 75kW (Highest CAGR of 8.2%)

Between 75kW and 375kW

Greater than 375kW

The segment between 750W and 75kW output power is expected to witness the highest CAGR of around 8.2% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The segment with greater than 375kW output power is estimated to surpass a market value of USD 500 million by 2023.

Industry:

Aerospace

Automation

Broadcast

HVAC

Material Handling

Medical

Oil and Gas

Power and Energy

Robotics

Security

Transportation

Others

The aerospace segment is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment in 2021 with more than USD 6,700 million.

The medical segment witnessed the highest growth rate of about 10.2% over the projected period.

Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

The aftermarket segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of about 8% during the projected period.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the brush motor market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, driven by the presence of key manufacturing hubs, rapid industrialization, and increasing investments in infrastructure. However, North America and Europe also hold significant market shares due to technological advancements and the presence of established industries.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite the positive growth outlook, the brush motor market faces challenges such as the emergence of alternative technologies like brushless motors, regulatory constraints, and supply chain disruptions. However, the market also presents opportunities for growth, including the development of lightweight and compact brush motors, the adoption of automation across industries, and the integration of IoT and AI technologies.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The Global Brush Motor market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Brush Motor market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Brush Motor market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments List of Brush Motors

Comparison of Brush and Brushless Motors

The Global Brush Motor market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Brush Motor Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Brush Motor Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Brush Motor Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Brush Motor Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Brush Motor Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Brush Motor Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Brush Motor Market?

The Main Goals of the Report Are:

To examine and project the size of the market sector.

To research the major players globally, including their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and project market based on type, end use, and geography.

To analyze the market advantages, challenges, risks, and constraints in the world’s major regions.

To identify key trends and factors that are promoting or inhibiting market growth.

To determine the high-growth segments to assess the market prospects for stakeholders.

To evaluate each submarket carefully in terms of its own growth pattern and market contribution.

To understand market dynamics, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new products as competitive advances.

To strategically identify the major players and thoroughly examine their expansion plans.

