US lawmaker Michael McCaul to attend Taiwan president’s inauguration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A senior U.S. lawmaker has confirmed he will attend the inauguration of Taiwan's new president, according to French media.

AFP reported that Representative Michael McCaul, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on Wednesday (March 6) said he would attend the accession of President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德).

McCaul was attending an event commemorating the 45th anniversary of the enactment of the Taiwan Relations Act at the U.S. capitol with Taiwan's representative in Washington and lawmakers. McCaul said, "I'll be leading a delegation to Taiwan to celebrate the president's inauguration," which is slated for May 20.

McCaul's last visit to Taiwan was in April last year when he met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). China responded by conducting military exercises and subsequently imposed sanctions on the Texas Republican.

Recalling China's response, McCaul said, "The last time I visited Taiwan, I was greeted very warmly by President Tsai but not so warmly by the CCP." He added that Beijing's retaliatory actions are "an illustration in terms of the aggression that we're seeing out of China right now."