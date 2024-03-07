Taipei teacher uses cat in physics experiment, angers feline lovers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A cram school teacher's use of his cat in a physics experiment angered feline lovers, prompting him to issue an apology.

Cram school teacher and school owner Lee Feng (李鋒) used the cat during a physics demonstration, reported ETtoday. Lee was holding the cat upside down by its legs, and then let it go to demonstrate how cats conserve angular momentum.

On Tuesday (March 5), a member of the Facebook group CrazyCat Club posted a video of the experiment, where Lee said, "It's okay for cats; dogs can't handle this."

The video caused anger among some cat lovers and netizens. Some said they would report the incident to the Taipei City Animal Protection Office, while others called Lee's cram school to complain.



(Facebook, CrazyCat Club screenshot)

In response, Lee issued an apology early Wednesday morning (March 6) on the cram school's Facebook page. He said the experiment demonstrated how cats conserve angular momentum, but acknowledged that it had raised concerns from the public.

He expressed sincere apologies and emphasized his commitment to rectifying the situation. Lee said he failed to consider the potential distress that he might have caused to his cat named "Laifu."

Lee said that as a teacher he did not thoroughly consider the potential impact of the experiment on students and society. He said he would find alternatives for class experiments in the future.



(Facebook, CrazyCat Club screenshot)

Lee said his experiment might lead to injuries for other cats without proper planning. He urged students and the public not to imitate his actions and to take good care of animals, allowing all cats to lead happy lives and encouraging responsible pet ownership.

He said that he adopted Laifu, a stray cat from Tainan Flowers Night Market, and they "share a good relationship." He acknowledged that he caused Laifu distress and planned to give his pet the best quality canned food and treats.

Lee then shared a screenshot of an NT$50,000 (US$1,500) donation he made to the Taiwan Homeless Animals Rescue Association and posted several photos of Laifu. Lee frequently shares photos of Laifu on his personal Facebook page.



(Facebook, CrazyCat Club screenshot)

The Taipei City Animal Protection Office on Wednesday issued a press release saying it had dispatched personnel to investigate the incident. They took the cat to an animal hospital that found Laifu had no external injuries and was in good health.

The office said according to Article 6 of the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法), people are prohibited from harassing, abusing, or harming animals. Pet owners should take precautions during interactions to prevent the animals from being frightened or injured.

Any person causing harm to animals due to adverse interactions may face a maximum sentence of up to two years in prison or detention and a fine ranging from NT$200,000 to NT$2 million, said the office.

The office added that if the public observes violations of the Animal Protection Act, they should report it to the 24-hour animal protection hotline at 1959.



Video shows Lee's experiment: