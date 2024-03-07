Mitch McConnell urges continued support for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. must continue backing Taiwan, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said in a speech marking the 45th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act on Wednesday (March 6).

“The U.S.-Taiwan partnership has become an increasingly important indicator of bipartisan American resolve at a time when our allies and adversaries alike doubt the credibility of our commitments,” McConnell said. Investing in military capabilities and defense would demonstrate to Indo-Pacific allies that the U.S. understands the importance of the region and the strategic competition happening there, which it cannot ignore, he said.

McConnell said that China’s military spending has doubled since 2015 and would grow by 7.2% this year. This massive increase is meant to enable Beijing to “dominate its neighbors and counter America’s ability to project power in the region,” he said.

Taiwan has been outspoken about expanding authoritarianism, calling out Russian aggression in Europe and China’s belligerence in the Indo-Pacific, McConnell said.

The senator praised Taiwan for having “a strong democracy” and a “modern, innovative, high-tech economy.” The Taiwanese have embraced a free society and market and are determined to “deter and defeat aggression,” he said.

Siding with partners and resisting enemies “are the fundamental tasks at hand,” he said.

McConnell’s remarks come after the Chinese Ministry of National Defense denied the existence of the Taiwan Strait median line and reiterated Beijing’s claim over Taiwan on Tuesday (March 5).

Also on Tuesday, the U.S. Navy 7th Fleet confirmed the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn "conducted a routine south-to-north Taiwan Strait transit."