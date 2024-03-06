Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market 2024 by Leading Key Players, Product Applications in that Region

Introduction:

The global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market is poised to reach new heights, with projections indicating a value of USD 16.6 billion by 2025, as per the latest study from Report Ocean Market Research. NGS, a transformative DNA sequencing technology, has revolutionized the field by offering high throughput sequencing capabilities, reducing costs, and accelerating the pace of genomic research. This article explores the technological advancements, applications, market segmentation, and key players propelling the growth of the NGS market.

Technological Advancements:

Next Generation Sequencing, often referred to as high-throughput sequencing, enables the rapid sequencing of millions of DNA molecules, providing precise and cost-effective outcomes compared to traditional Sanger sequencing. Modern technologies, including Roche 454 sequencing and Illumina sequencing, have significantly enhanced the speed, flexibility, and throughput of NGS. In contrast to the decades-long effort required by Sanger sequencing to decode the human genome, NGS can achieve this feat in just a single day.

Applications of NGS:

The applications of NGS are diverse and impactful, spanning various fields such as cancer research, genetic disease research, personalized medicines, biological drug discovery, newborn sequencing metagenomics, agriculture research, and more. NGS’s ability to scan targeted genomes rapidly has led to its increasing adoption in the diagnosis of inherited genetic disorders, cancer, HLA typing, and identification of infectious diseases. The technology has become a cornerstone in advancing our understanding of genomics and its implications for healthcare.

Market Segmentation:

The global NGS market is segmented based on application, technology, products, and end-users. By application, major categories include drug discovery/personalized medicine, genetic screening, diagnostics/infectious diseases, agricultural & animal research, and others. The drug discovery/personalized medicine segment holds a significant share, driven by the increasing demand for NGS-based tests for infectious diseases and cancer. Research and development activities globally further contribute to the high market share of this segment.

In terms of technology, NGS encompasses Whole Genome Sequencing, Targeted Re-Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, RNA Sequencing, Chip Sequencing, De Novo Sequencing, and Methyl Sequencing. The targeted sequencing & re-sequencing segment leads the market, benefiting from reduced sequencing costs, target specificity, and smaller dataset requirements. The growing demand for targeted genomic studies is expected to propel the segment’s growth.

Product-wise, the market includes instruments, reagents & consumables, and services. Consumables are further divided into sample preparation consumables and other consumables. The services segment comprises data management services and sequencing services. NGS end-users are categorized into healthcare institutions, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research and academic centers, and others. Research and academics hold a major share, showcasing the high application of NGS tools in research.

Key Players and Industry Landscape:

Prominent players shaping the NGS market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., Roche Holding AG, QIAGEN N. V., BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute), Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., GATC Biotech AG, Perkin Elmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Macrogen, Inc., and Eurofins Scientific, among others. These industry leaders are driving innovation through product development, collaborations, and strategic investments.

Conclusion:

Next Generation Sequencing has emerged as a transformative force in genomics, propelling groundbreaking research and revolutionizing diagnostic capabilities. The projected USD 16.6 billion market by 2025 underscores the technology’s profound impact. As NGS continues to evolve, its applications are likely to expand, and costs may further decrease, making genomic research more accessible and impactful. The collaboration among key industry players, academic institutions, and healthcare providers will play a pivotal role in advancing NGS capabilities, ultimately shaping the future of precision medicine and personalized healthcare.

