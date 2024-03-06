Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market (CAGR) of 16.0%, Maximizing the Value of Observational Research Techniques for Deep Understanding of Consumer Behavior

Report Ocean recently added a research report on “Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market”. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

The Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market has witnessed rapid expansion in recent years, driven by the increasing adoption of cloud computing, remote work trends, and the demand for secure and scalable IT solutions. This report delves into the dynamics shaping the VDI market, projecting its ascent to USD 25,496.3 million by 2025, with a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) is a technology that hosts desktop operating system on a centralized server virtually and is managed through a data center. VDI technology is also referred to as server-based computing. This technology enables the user to operate the desktop and interact with the operating system from anywhere. There are various key players in the market offering VDI such as Microsoft Corporation, VMware Inc., and others. While operating VDI, two approaches can be followed by the user: persistent and non persistent.

Market Dynamics:

The growth of the VDI market is propelled by several key factors. Firstly, the proliferation of mobile devices and the rise of remote work arrangements have underscored the need for flexible and accessible computing solutions. VDI offers a centralized and virtualized desktop environment that enables users to access their desktops and applications from anywhere, on any device, enhancing productivity and collaboration.

The growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) across industries allows workers to use their personal devices that do not belong to the company but are under the rules and supervision of the company’s IT department. The use of BYOD policy has some notable challenges for organizations such as ensuring proper access of application suites and vulnerability to security breaches. Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) helps in solving such problems: it provides access to BYOD users connecting to VDI desktops with a suite of applications that are installed on a virtual desktop computer.

Additionally, concerns about data security, compliance, and disaster recovery have spurred organizations to adopt VDI solutions to mitigate risks and safeguard sensitive information. Furthermore, the scalability and cost-effectiveness of VDI deployments, compared to traditional desktop infrastructure, have incentivized businesses to embrace this technology, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, finance, and education.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Key Players:

Citrix Systems Inc. (US)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

Red Hat, Inc. (US)

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

VMware, Inc. (US)

NComputing Co. Ltd (US)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Evolve IP, LLC (US)

Ericom Software Inc. (US)

Parallels Inc. (US)

Market Segmentation:

The VDI market encompasses a diverse array of products and services, including hardware, software, and services such as consulting, implementation, and managed services. Major segments within the market include hosted VDI, managed VDI, and hybrid VDI solutions, each offering unique advantages and customization options to meet the varying needs of organizations.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, North America leads the VDI market, driven by early adoption, robust infrastructure, and the presence of key market players. However, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a lucrative growth market, fueled by rapid urbanization, digital transformation initiatives, and increasing investments in IT infrastructure. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of VDI solutions globally, as organizations seek to enable remote work and ensure business continuity.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite its rapid growth, the VDI market faces challenges such as network latency, compatibility issues, and concerns about user experience and performance. Moreover, the complexity of VDI deployments and the need for skilled IT resources pose barriers to adoption for some organizations. However, advancements in technology, including hyper-converged infrastructure, software-defined networking, and desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) solutions, present opportunities for overcoming these challenges and enhancing the value proposition of VDI.

Key Findings

The global virtual desktop infrastructure market is expected to reach USD 25,496.3 million by 2025.

By type, the cloud-based VDI segment accounted for the largest market value in 2018 and is expected to register the higher CAGR of 17.91% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. By application, the BFSI segment is expected to grow at a significant rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The IT & telecom segment accounted for the largest market share of 18.42% in 2018

Geographically, North America region held the largest market share of 34.53% in 2018, and is likely to be the fastest-growing regional market in the virtual desktop infrastructure market.

Future Outlook:

Looking ahead, the VDI market is poised for continued growth, driven by trends such as digital transformation, the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and the increasing demand for secure and flexible computing environments. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation is expected to further enhance the capabilities and efficiency of VDI solutions, unlocking new opportunities for innovation and market expansion.

