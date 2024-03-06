Video Streaming Market Power of Multivariate Analysis Techniques for Analyzing Complex Data Sets

Report Ocean recently added a research report on “Video Streaming Market”. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

The Global Video Streaming Market has experienced exponential growth in recent years, driven by technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, and the proliferation of digital content consumption. This report delves into the evolution of the video streaming market, tracking its ascent from a valuation of USD 39.610 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 102.0971 billion by the end of the forecast period, with a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 20.8%.

Video streaming technology has rapidly emerged in the field of information and technology. This technology helps organizations modernize their daily operations such as scheduling meetings, live table conferences, and interacting internally with customers. One of the factors contributing to market growth is the rising demand for live and on-demand video content among consumers. Growing adoption of smartphones to watch movies, TV shows, and live sporting and other events is another factor promoting the market growth.

Market Dynamics:

The surge in demand for video streaming services can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, the widespread availability of high-speed internet connectivity and the ubiquity of smartphones and connected devices have facilitated seamless access to digital content anytime, anywhere. Moreover, the emergence of subscription-based streaming platforms, original content production, and on-demand viewing options have transformed the way consumers engage with entertainment media.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic acted as a catalyst for market growth, with lockdown measures prompting a surge in streaming consumption as individuals sought entertainment and connectivity while adhering to social distancing guidelines. This unprecedented shift towards digital entertainment accelerated market expansion and cemented the role of video streaming as a cornerstone of the modern media landscape.

This offers consumers with several options to choose from the available content libraries. Provision of secured video streaming services with encrypted live and on-demand video streaming becomes a differentiating factor influencing the customers to subscribe to these services. Market giants such as Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Google, Microsoft, and Adobe are continually developing world-class streaming services and updating their content libraries to attract global customers. The video streaming industry is expected to attain a rapid growth with advancements in digital technologies and the emergence of 5G network connectivity services.

The global video streaming market is led by the following key players:

Netflix, Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Corporation

Apple Inc.

Google LLC

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

Walt Disney Company (Hulu)

Akamai Technologies Inc.

On-demand video streaming provides secured content, adaptive playback options, and additional flexibility to the users to stream on any device. It can also be used to publish a live event for video-on-demand playback. Video-on -demand is suitable in situations where live broadcasting is not mandatory, and the content can withstand delays in delivery. However, video-on-demand lacks real-time experience due to which it is not possible to conduct live chats, Q&A sections, surveys, or polls.

Market Segmentation:

The video streaming market encompasses a diverse array of services, including subscription-based platforms, ad-supported streaming, and pay-per-view models. Major segments within the market include Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms, Video-On-Demand (VOD) services, live streaming platforms, and Content Delivery Networks (CDNs). Each segment presents unique growth opportunities and challenges, reflecting the evolving dynamics of content consumption and distribution.

Live video streaming refers to the real-time broadcasting of video files over the Internet which enables the user to view the content on personal computers, smart televisions, smartphones, laptops, and tablets as soon as the video is played. Even if a video is streamed live in real-time, it is subjected to encoding, transmission, and decoding delays. Software media players such as Apple QuickTime, Adobe Flash Player, and Microsoft Windows Media Player decode the streamed content and present it in a window for viewers.

Content such as sporting events or matches, gaming sessions, videos by individuals, news, concerts, and talk shows can be streamed live. Social media platforms are the major sources of live video content. In March 2019, Adobe Inc. partnered with Roku channel, one of the largest ad-supported streaming platforms. With this partnership, Adobe’s customers can effectively run advertising campaigns on leading TV streaming platforms.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North America has traditionally been at the forefront of the video streaming market, driven by a robust digital infrastructure, a tech-savvy population, and a vibrant entertainment industry. However, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key growth market, fueled by the rapid adoption of smartphones, increasing internet penetration, and a burgeoning middle class with rising disposable incomes. Moreover, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa are witnessing significant growth in video streaming adoption, driven by evolving consumer preferences and expanding content libraries.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite its rapid expansion, the video streaming market faces challenges such as content piracy, subscription fatigue, and regulatory complexities. Moreover, intensifying competition among streaming providers and escalating content acquisition costs pose challenges for market players seeking to differentiate their offerings and capture market share. However, the growing demand for personalized content experiences, original programming, and innovative monetization strategies presents opportunities for industry stakeholders to innovate and thrive in a dynamic market landscape.

Future Outlook:

Looking ahead, the video streaming market is poised for continued growth, driven by factors such as increasing internet penetration, rising smartphone adoption, and the proliferation of connected devices. Moreover, advancements in streaming technology, including High Definition (HD), Ultra High Definition (UHD), and Virtual Reality (VR) streaming, are expected to enhance the user experience and expand the market’s reach across diverse demographics and geographies.

Europe accounts for the second-largest market share in the global video streaming market. Adoption of smartphones has overhauled the media & entertainment industry in European countries, driving the market for live and on-demand video streaming in this region. The European countries experience a strong online streaming presence owing to a range of video streaming apps increasing the average time spent by individuals to stream live or on-demand content.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Global Video Streaming Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next six years of the various segments and sub-segments included in global video streaming market with analysis of its development and demand in the market

Upcoming technologies, high growth geographies, and countries were identified

Regional and country-specific demand and forecast for video streaming market were studied

Key segments covered in the report are type, deployment, platform, component, and model.

Unit breakdown for all different classification was finalized and the same was referred for forecasting, keeping few assumptions into factor

For all the regions, forecast demand for all applications was identified and then with historical figure, data collected through primary and annual reports were triangulated to derive the regional market size

Historical trend is identified to forecast and estimate the future value data

Target Audience

OEMs

Entertainment and media companies

Gaming companies

Smartphone manufacturers

System integrators

Technology investors

Market research firms

Telecommunication service providers

Research Institutes

Suppliers and Distributors

Key Findings

The global video streaming market is expected to reach USD 102.0971 billion by 2023.

By type, the on-demand video streaming segment accounts for the largest market share and is expected to grow with approximately ~19.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. By deployment, cloud sub-segment holds the largest market growing with approximately 21.7% CAGR by the end of the forecast period.

by the end of the forecast period. By platform, the smartphones segment accounted for the largest market value in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% du ring the forecast period.

ring the forecast period. By component, the software solution segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. By model, the subscription video-on-demand segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Geographically, North America has been projected to have the largest market share in the global video streaming market followed by Europe, while the Asia-Pacific region has been projected to show positive growth in the video streaming market.

Regional and Country Analysis of Video streaming Market Estimation and Forecast

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and possibilities included in the study

Neutral point of view on the market performance

Recent enterprise developments and developments

Competitive panorama and techniques of key players

Potential and area of interest segments and areas exhibiting promising increase covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in phrases of value

In-depth evaluation of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

