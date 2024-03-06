Wireless Mesh Network Market (CAGR) of 15.13%, Crafting Connections Building Effective Focus Group Research Strategies

Report Ocean recently added a research report on “Wireless Mesh Network Market”. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

The Global Wireless Mesh Network Market has emerged as a transformative force in the realm of communication infrastructure, offering decentralized, self-configuring networks that provide seamless connectivity across diverse environments. This report delves into the market dynamics driving the growth of wireless mesh networks, projecting a substantial expansion to approximately USD 3,452.2 million by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.13% during the forecast period.

The growth in IoT has given rise to an increasing need for reliable and strong communication network across large areas. Also, rapid adoption of smart connected devices is creating the demand for high bandwidth. Traditional Wi-Fi networks prove to be expensive due to various components which constitute the infrastructure including routers, cables, and switches. Also, as the Wi-Fi router is a single point that broadcasts the signal to the connected device, any issue with the router can lead to connectivity disruption. Wireless mesh network has various access points so that if one access point fails, the device can quickly switch to another access point. The mesh network acts as a connected grid of access points which offers a larger coverage area. Also, wireless mesh network is cost efficient and more efficient than traditional Wi-Fi. The market for wireless mesh network is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, due to rising demand for robust, scalable, and highly secure connectivity from enterprises.

Market Dynamics:

The robust growth of the wireless mesh network market is propelled by several key factors. Firstly, the proliferation of smart devices, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, and cloud computing has escalated the demand for reliable and scalable connectivity solutions capable of supporting a myriad of connected devices and sensors. Wireless mesh networks offer a flexible and cost-effective alternative to traditional wired infrastructure, enabling seamless data transmission and network resilience.

The leading players in the wireless mesh network market are as follows:

Moreover, advancements in wireless technology, including the deployment of 5G networks and the emergence of Wi-Fi 6 standards, are driving the adoption of wireless mesh networks for high-speed, low-latency communication across diverse environments such as smart cities, industrial facilities, and transportation networks. The inherent scalability, self-healing capabilities, and mesh routing algorithms of these networks make them well-suited for dynamic and challenging deployment scenarios.

Market Segmentation:

The wireless mesh network market encompasses a diverse range of applications and end-user segments, including healthcare, transportation, smart utilities, public safety, and residential environments. Each segment presents unique opportunities for market players, with applications ranging from remote patient monitoring and asset tracking to intelligent traffic management and energy optimization.

By component, the market has been segmented into mesh platform, services, and physical appliances which include mesh routers, controllers, access points, and switches. Mesh routers are rapidly replacing the traditional routers as the former can cover a larger area with a cost-efficient infrastructure. The service segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

By radio frequency, the market has been classified into different operating frequencies such as 5 GHz, 4.9 GHz, 2.4 GHz and sub 1 GHz. The various frequency bands allow the companies to deploy different frequency mesh routers depending on the maximum power allowed in a country. 2.4 GHz was the dominating segment in 2017; it is expected to remain the largest segment throughout the forecast period due to its compatibility with almost all devices.

By mesh design, wireless mesh network has been segmented into ad-hoc mesh and infrastructure wireless mesh. Infrastructure mesh network is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period as compared to ad-hoc mesh. However, the ad-hoc mesh segment is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of 5G.

By application, the market has been divided into disaster management & public safety, border security (GPS tracking), smart building & home automation, smart mobility, telecommunication, video streaming & surveillance, smart manufacturing and others. Disaster management and public safety segment dominated the market as the governments of various countries have invested heavily in setting up mesh networks for supporting various technologies to ensure public safety.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North America leads the wireless mesh network market, driven by extensive investments in smart city initiatives, IoT infrastructure, and digital transformation projects. However, Asia-Pacific is poised for significant growth, fueled by rapid urbanization, government-led initiatives, and increasing adoption of connected technologies in emerging economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asia.

North America:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe:

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific:

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World:

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite its promising outlook, the wireless mesh network market faces challenges such as interoperability issues, security concerns, and regulatory constraints. Moreover, the complexity of deploying and managing mesh networks in large-scale deployments poses logistical challenges for network operators and integrators. However, ongoing advancements in network management tools, security protocols, and mesh routing algorithms present opportunities for market players to address these challenges and unlock new avenues for growth.

Future Outlook:

Looking ahead, the wireless mesh network market is poised for sustained growth, driven by factors such as increasing urbanization, digital transformation initiatives, and the evolution of smart infrastructure. The convergence of wireless technologies, edge computing, and artificial intelligence is expected to further accelerate market expansion, enabling innovative applications and services across diverse industry verticals.

Table of Content

Global Wireless Mesh Network Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2018 to 2026

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the wireless mesh network market

To provide insights into the factors affecting market growth

To analyze the wireless mesh network market based on Porter’s five force analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries-North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of product type, component, radio frequency, mesh design,application, end-user, and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the wireless mesh network market

Target Audience

Network solution providers

Telecommunication providers

Mobile network operators

Cloud service providers

Enterprise data center professionals

Third-party network testing service providers

Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs)

IT suppliers

Consultancy firms and advisory firms

Regulatory agencies

Technology consultants

Key Findings

The global wireless mesh network market is expected to reach USD 21.75 billion by 2026.

By component, the services segment dominated the market, generating the highest revenue of USD 1,420.2 million in 2017, and is expected to grow at 16.05% CAGR during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. By radio frequency, the 2.4 GHz segment dominated the market, generating the highest revenue in 2017 and is expected to grow at a significantly at a CAGR. 15.58% during 2018-2026

dominated the market, generating the highest revenue in 2017 and is expected to grow at a significantly at a By mesh design, the infrastructure wireless mesh segment dominated the global wireless mesh network market valued at USD 1,930.8 million at CAGR of 14.12% from 2018 to 2026.

By application, the disaster management & public safety segment dominated the global wireless mesh network market, at a CAGR of 14.49% from 2018 to 2023.

By end-user, the government segment is dominated global wireless mesh network market, with a CAGR of 17.02% from 2018 to 2026.

Geographically, North America has been projected to hold the largest market share in the global wireless mesh network market, followed by Europe

The report answers a number of crucial questions, including:

What are the key factors driving the market growth?

What are the challenges and limitations faced by the market?

What are the emerging opportunities in the market?

What are the potential threats and risks that could impact the market?

What is the current market size and growth rate?

What are the market segments and their respective sizes?

Which region or regions are projected to experience the highest growth and market share?

What is the market-affecting variables specific to different geographical areas?

Who are the major players in the market and what are their market rankings?

What recent partnerships, product/service launches, business expansions, and acquisitions have occurred among the companies profiled?

What are the comprehensive profiles of the top market players, including their business overview, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis?

What is the present market outlook, considering recent changes and growth possibilities?

What are the drivers, obstacles, and restrictions in both developing and emerging regions?

How does the market analysis utilize Porter’s five forces analysis?

How does the Value Chain provide insights into the market dynamics?

