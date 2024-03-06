Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Taipei mayor considers inviting Taylor Swift for concert

Concert preparations at Taipei Dome would require at least one year

By Matthew Strong, Associated Press
2024/03/06 20:31
A business audience surprised Taipei City Mayor Chiang Wan-an (right) Wednesday with a question about Taylor Swift. 

A business audience surprised Taipei City Mayor Chiang Wan-an (right) Wednesday with a question about Taylor Swift.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) said Wednesday (March 6) that he may invite pop star Taylor Swift to perform at the Taipei Dome.

A spat erupted between several Southeast Asian nations after Singapore acknowledged providing the star with incentives to stage her only “Eras Tour” concerts in the region in the city-state. The criticism led to Premier Lee Hsien Loong defending his government against criticism from Thailand and the Philippines, the Washington Post reported.

Chiang unexpectedly faced a question about Swift at a meeting of the Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce, Taiwan (CNAIC), per Radio Taiwan International (RTI).

A member of the audience asked the mayor if he could invite the pop singer to Taipei to help boost the local economy. He said that personally, he would hope so, as he had attended a Taylor Swift concert with his wife in California 15 years ago.

However, he said preparations for such a concert required at least one year, while the Taipei Dome was to concentrate on hosting sports events. Last weekend, the new arena welcomed more than 30,000 fans to break attendance records for a baseball game in Taiwan.

Nevertheless, the city would be happy to welcome performances by world-class singers and bands, Chiang concluded.
Taylor Swift
Taipei Dome
Chiang Wan-an
The Eras Tour
Singapore
pop concert

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan baseball game against Yomiuri Giants breaks attendance records
Taiwan baseball game against Yomiuri Giants breaks attendance records
2024/03/02 20:35
Taipei City environmental protection chief resigns after stink from Shenkeng fire
Taipei City environmental protection chief resigns after stink from Shenkeng fire
2024/02/29 18:48
Taipei mayor to attend 228 commemoration event
Taipei mayor to attend 228 commemoration event
2024/02/27 19:33
Free YouBike rides to return to Taipei
Free YouBike rides to return to Taipei
2024/02/26 15:58
Singapore streamer stages fake egg attack in Taiwan
Singapore streamer stages fake egg attack in Taiwan
2024/02/24 19:17