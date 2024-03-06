New Taipei man breaks into home, stabs couple

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 24-year-old man surnamed Chen (陳) broke into an apartment in Xindian District, New Taipei City on Tuesday (March 5) and injured the couple inside, claiming he was “seeking justice” for a female friend.

At approximately 3 a.m. on Tuesday (March 5), the New Taipei City Police Department’s Xindian Precinct received a report of a dispute at a residence on Shuangcheng Road, per CNA.

A 65-year-old man surnamed Lin (林) and his 57-year-old wife surnamed Chuang (莊) woke up from their sleep upon hearing noise in the living room and found Chen inside their home, leading to a confrontation with the trespasser who was armed with a knife. Chen injured Lin and Chuang during the scuffle but received injuries himself.

Police rushed to the scene to stop the confrontation, CNA reported.

According to police reports, Chen was dissatisfied with how his friend, a woman surnamed Liang (梁), was treated by a man surnamed Deng (鄧), and was seeking justice on her behalf, Liberty Times reported. However, only Lin and Chuang, Deng’s in-laws, were found at the residence.

Chen, Lin, and Chuang were all sent to the hospital following the police intervention. Police will proceed with legal action against Chen on the charges of attempted murder and trespassing.