New Taipei bans chili, curry powder from school lunches

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Due to widening concern about the use of carcinogenic industrial dye in food, New Taipei City issued a ban Wednesday (March 6) on the use of chili and curry powder in school lunches.

Chili powder from China tainted with the banned dye Sudan III has been finding its way into a range of food products, from shrimp chips to curry powder. The authorities have named a growing number of importers, food processors and restaurants which have distributed or sold products with the tainted additive.

After the resumption of classes following the Lunar New Year holiday last month, New Taipei City told schools to stop serving meals using the tainted products known at the time, per the Liberty Times. On Wednesday, the city government declared a full-scale suspension of school lunches with chili or curry powder.

The authorities said they would reconsider the ban after three months. Several other local governments, including Taipei City and Taichung City, said later Wednesday they were following New Taipei’s example, CNA reported.