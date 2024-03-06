Digital Payment Market Power of Customer Insights Leveraging Market Research to Drive Business Growth

Report Ocean recently added a research report on “Digital Payment Market”. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

The Global Digital Payment Market has emerged as a pivotal force in the evolution of the global economy, reshaping the way individuals, businesses, and institutions conduct financial transactions. The Global Digital Payment Market is expected to register a 16.77% CAGR, exhibiting significant growth during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 40,633.3 million in the year 2018; it is expected to reach USD 120,245.9 million by-2025. North America accounted for the largest market value of USD 13,864.1 million in 2018; the market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.50% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

The exponential growth of the digital payment market can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the proliferation of smartphones, internet connectivity, and digital infrastructure has empowered consumers to embrace cashless transactions, driving the adoption of digital payment solutions. Additionally, the convenience, security, and speed offered by digital payment platforms have fueled their popularity among businesses and consumers alike.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift towards digital payments, as social distancing measures and hygiene concerns have spurred demand for contactless and remote payment options. This unprecedented global health crisis has underscored the resilience and importance of digital payment technologies in ensuring financial inclusion, continuity of commerce, and economic resilience.

Digital payment is the process by which a payer and payee use electronic modes to send and receive money. It is cash-free mode of transaction. Payment is taken via digital wallets, digital currencies, net banking, bank cards, and contact and contactless payment in points of sale. Convenience, accessibility, lower risk, saves time, user-friendliness, and the traceability are some of the advantages that digital payment methods. There are some concerns about limitations on payment and the amount limit for each payment, along with the risk of a hacked and constant requirement of active internet access. Digital payment can help increase productivity and economic growth, improve the transparency, increase tax revenues, extend the financial inclusion, and open new economic opportunities for the end users. For the same, governments across the world are implementing ICT technology in order to encourage digital economies. They undertake various initiatives to digitize the payment process.

Key players in the global digital payment market include:

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (US)

Stripe (US)

Novatti Group Limited (Australia)

Adyen NV (Netherlands)

Wirecard AG (Germany)

YapStone, Inc. (US)

Worldpay, Inc. (US)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (US)

Aurus Inc. (US)

Fiserv, Inc. (US)

BlueSnap Inc. (US)

Global Payments Direct, Inc. (US)

PayU (Netherlands)

Aliant Payment Systems Inc. (US)

First Data Corporation (US)

Fiserv, Inc. unveiled mobile invoicing, which allows clients to be digitally present a customer’s bill into a mobile wallet, while supporting alerts and notifications that increase payment speed reminded the customer to pay their bills soon or on time.

BlueSnap announced the availability of its new product-Integrated Payments for Platforms-in Europe, which provides a built-in payments for software providers and gives European-based ISVs the ability to scale and make money their businesses with a single payment provider in July 2019.

PayU acquired iyzico-a digital payment services provider and FinTech start-ups in Turkey. The acquisition will allow the company to consolidate its position as a leader in the payments space and accelerate scale and efficiency in June 2019.

Market Segmentation:

The digital payment market encompasses a diverse array of payment methods and platforms, including mobile wallets, payment apps, digital wallets, contactless payments, and online payment gateways. Each segment presents unique growth opportunities and challenges, reflecting the evolving preferences of consumers, regulatory landscapes, and technological innovations.

Components:

Solution

Services

Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Verticals:

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecommunication

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail & E-Commerce

Others

Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Regionally, North America emerged as a dominant force in the digital payment market, accounting for the largest market value of USD 13,864.1 million in 2018. The region’s robust digital infrastructure, high smartphone penetration, and mature financial services sector have contributed to its leadership position. Moreover, North America is expected to maintain its growth momentum, registering a CAGR of 17.50% during the forecast period.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite its rapid growth, the digital payment market faces challenges such as cybersecurity threats, regulatory complexities, and interoperability issues. Moreover, the proliferation of digital payment solutions has led to increased competition among industry players, necessitating continuous innovation and differentiation strategies. However, the market’s expansion also presents opportunities for collaboration, partnerships, and market consolidation to drive value creation and sustainable growth.

Future Outlook:

Looking ahead, the digital payment market is poised for continued expansion, driven by factors such as advancing technology, changing consumer behavior, and regulatory initiatives aimed at promoting financial inclusion and digital transformation. The integration of emerging technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, and biometrics is expected to further enhance the security, efficiency, and user experience of digital payment solutions.

The report answers a number of crucial questions, including:

What are the key factors driving the market growth?

What are the challenges and limitations faced by the market?

What are the emerging opportunities in the market?

What are the potential threats and risks that could impact the market?

What is the current market size and growth rate?

What are the market segments and their respective sizes?

Which region or regions are projected to experience the highest growth and market share?

What is the market-affecting variables specific to different geographical areas?

Who are the major players in the market and what are their market rankings?

What recent partnerships, product/service launches, business expansions, and acquisitions have occurred among the companies profiled?

What are the comprehensive profiles of the top market players, including their business overview, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis?

What is the present market outlook, considering recent changes and growth possibilities?

What are the drivers, obstacles, and restrictions in both developing and emerging regions?

How does the market analysis utilize Porter’s five forces analysis?

How does the Value Chain provide insights into the market dynamics?

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and possibilities included in the study

Neutral point of view on the market performance

Recent enterprise developments and developments

Competitive panorama and techniques of key players

Potential and area of interest segments and areas exhibiting promising increase covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in phrases of value

In-depth evaluation of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

