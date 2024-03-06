Cloud Manufacturing Market (CAGR) of 19.8%, Power of Brand Perception Measuring and Managing Consumer Perceptions

Report Ocean recently added a research report on “Cloud Manufacturing Market”. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

The Global Cloud Manufacturing Market has emerged as a transformative force within the manufacturing industry, offering enhanced agility, scalability, and cost-efficiency through cloud-based solutions. This report delves into the dynamic landscape of the cloud manufacturing market, tracing its evolution from an income of USD 38.72 billion in 2018 to a projected market value of USD 111.90 billion by 2024, with a remarkable compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8%.

Elevated pressure for cloud-based results across industrial companies and administration programs for upgrading production manufacturing in various countries across the world are the most important issues pushing the expansion of the global cloud industrial market. Cloud-based production software encompasses a set of instruments which supports companies in visualizing and modernizing the construction procedure from construction to delivery.

Market Dynamics:

The rapid growth of the cloud manufacturing market is propelled by several key factors. Firstly, the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and big data analytics, has revolutionized manufacturing operations, driving demand for cloud-based platforms to streamline processes, optimize production, and enable real-time data analysis.

Moreover, the shift towards agile and flexible manufacturing models, coupled with the need for remote access and collaboration, has accelerated the uptake of cloud solutions across the manufacturing value chain. Additionally, cost advantages, scalability, and reduced IT infrastructure investments have made cloud manufacturing an attractive proposition for manufacturers of all sizes, from small and medium enterprises to large corporations.

The companies in the UK are doing cloud-first methodology, which is growing cloud acceptance in the UK. Numerous software is offered that blend the advantages of business funds and industrial supply growth, making it available and helpful for lesser industrial companies; this has improved the adoption of cloud technology among SMEs. The large enterprises are expected to be the sharpest increasing companies in the UK due to the high understanding of cloud services in large corporations. France is anticipated to show development in the Europe cloud market due to the admission of major global players such as Amazon in the market.

Key players in the Global Cloud Manufacturing Market include:

Microsoft Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)

VMware, Inc.

Google LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Plex Systems Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Jelastic Inc.

Rootstock Software

DXC Technology Company

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

The cloud manufacturing market encompasses a diverse array of solutions and services, including cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP), product lifecycle management (PLM), manufacturing execution systems (MES), supply chain management (SCM), and quality management systems (QMS). Each segment offers unique functionalities and benefits tailored to specific manufacturing requirements, spanning industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and consumer goods.

Components:

Hardware

Software

Services

Deployment Models:

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Industry Verticals:

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Semiconductor Electronics

Automotive

Metal & Machinery Manufacturing

Others

Regional Analysis:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

Geographically, North America and Europe have traditionally been leading adopters of cloud manufacturing solutions, owing to their advanced manufacturing ecosystems, technological infrastructure, and regulatory frameworks. However, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key growth market, driven by rapid industrialization, increasing investments in digital transformation, and the proliferation of smart manufacturing initiatives.

North America recorded for the greatest market stake of 40.01% in 2018, with a market value of USD 15.5 billion; the market is anticipated to enroll a CAGR of 20.5% during the said period. Also, Europe was the second-leading market in year 2018, priced at USD 10.8 billion; the market is expected to display a CAGR of around 19.3%. Nevertheless, the market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to record the maximum of a CAGR of around 21.2%.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite its rapid growth, the cloud manufacturing market faces challenges such as data security concerns, interoperability issues, and resistance to change within traditional manufacturing environments. Moreover, the complexity of integrating cloud solutions with existing IT systems and processes can pose implementation challenges for manufacturers. However, these challenges also present opportunities for solution providers to innovate and develop robust, user-friendly solutions tailored to the needs of the manufacturing industry.

Future Outlook:

Looking ahead, the cloud manufacturing market is poised for continued expansion, fueled by ongoing advancements in technology, evolving customer demands, and the imperative for operational efficiency and resilience. The integration of emerging technologies such as blockchain, edge computing, and digital twins is expected to further enhance the capabilities of cloud manufacturing platforms, driving innovation and competitiveness across industries.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

