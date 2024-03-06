Cloud Gaming Market (CAGR) of 24.6%, Deep Dive into Consumer Behavior the Significance of Ethnography Techniques

Report Ocean recently added a research report on “Cloud Gaming Market”. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

The Global Cloud Gaming Market has emerged as a disruptive force in the gaming industry, revolutionizing the way games are accessed, played, and monetized. This report delves into the evolving dynamics of the cloud gaming market, projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6% and a market value of USD 3,806.52 million by the year 2023.

Cloud gaming, also called on-demand gaming, removes the requirement for any particular hardware to play games. Rising understanding of high-speed internet, escalating acceptance of smart devices, improving application of gaming as a service, and digital transformation in the media & entertainment industry are a few of the factors pushing the growth of the market. Due to the innovations in mobile technology and high Internet access, Digital transformation has influenced the media and entertainment industry substantially.

Market Dynamics:

Cloud gaming, also known as gaming-as-a-service (GaaS), leverages cloud computing technology to deliver high-quality gaming experiences directly to users’ devices, eliminating the need for expensive hardware upgrades and downloads. This paradigm shift in gaming consumption has been fueled by factors such as increasing internet penetration, proliferation of high-speed networks, and growing demand for on-demand entertainment.

Moreover, advancements in cloud infrastructure, such as edge computing and 5G networks, have bolstered the scalability, latency, and accessibility of cloud gaming platforms, enhancing the overall user experience and driving adoption rates. Additionally, the rise of subscription-based models and streaming services has democratized access to premium gaming content, catering to a broader audience of casual and hardcore gamers alike.

The cloud gaming market has been studied and fragmented on different grounds, such as by type, gaming system, deployment, end user, and region. By type, the cloud gaming market has been divided into 2 parts, i.e, video streaming and file streaming. The video streaming segment responsible for the greater market share in the year 2018 with a market value of 853.87 while the file streaming part is anticipated to register the higher CAGR of 28.11% during the forecast period.

The private cloud which is a part of deployment is responsible for a market value of USD 544.76 million in the year 2018. The steam in-home streaming segment is a part of gaming System segment and is responsible for the major market share in the year 2018 while the Stream My Game which is also a segment of gaming system, made a revenue of USD 264.38 million in the year 2018 and is anticipated to register a 21.25 % CAGR. The social gamers segment which is divided on the basis of end user accounted for the major market share in 2018, and the serious gamers segment expected to register the highest CAGR of 28.17% during the forecast period.

Key players in the Cloud Gaming Market include:

Sony Corporation (Japan)

PlayGiga (Spain)

Ltd (China)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Cirrascale Corporation (US)

Google, LLC (US)

Ubitus Inc. (US)

Game Fly (US)

Playkey (US)

Tsinghua Tongfang Co.

Zynga, Inc. (US)

Nvidia Corporation (US)

Hatch Entertainment Ltd (Finland)

Market Segmentation:

The cloud gaming market encompasses a diverse ecosystem of players, including cloud service providers, game developers, platform operators, and hardware manufacturers. Major segments within the market include infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings. Each segment presents unique growth opportunities and competitive dynamics, reflecting the evolving needs and preferences of gamers and industry stakeholders.

Types:

Video Streaming

File Streaming

Gaming Systems:

G-Cluster

PlayStation

Stream My Game

Steam in Home Streaming

Remote Play

Others

Deployment Models:

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Private Cloud

End Users:

Casual Gamers

Serious Gamers

Social Gamers

Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Regionally, North America leads the global cloud gaming market, driven by a mature gaming ecosystem, strong digital infrastructure, and a high concentration of technology companies. However, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key growth market, fueled by rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and a growing gaming enthusiast base. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of cloud gaming platforms, leading to increased market penetration and revenue growth across regions.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite its promising outlook, the cloud gaming market faces challenges such as latency issues, bandwidth constraints, and regulatory hurdles related to data privacy and content licensing. Moreover, competition from traditional gaming consoles and PC gaming platforms remains a key challenge for cloud gaming providers. However, ongoing investments in network infrastructure, content development, and technological innovation present opportunities for market expansion and differentiation.

Future Outlook:

Looking ahead, the global cloud gaming market is poised for exponential growth, driven by factors such as technological advancements, shifting consumer preferences, and the convergence of gaming with other forms of entertainment, such as esports and streaming media. The integration of virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies is expected to further enhance the immersive and interactive nature of cloud gaming experiences, unlocking new possibilities for innovation and monetization.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The report answers a number of crucial questions, including:

What are the key factors driving the market growth?

What are the challenges and limitations faced by the market?

What are the emerging opportunities in the market?

What are the potential threats and risks that could impact the market?

What is the current market size and growth rate?

What are the market segments and their respective sizes?

Which region or regions are projected to experience the highest growth and market share?

What is the market-affecting variables specific to different geographical areas?

Who are the major players in the market and what are their market rankings?

What recent partnerships, product/service launches, business expansions, and acquisitions have occurred among the companies profiled?

What are the comprehensive profiles of the top market players, including their business overview, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis?

What is the present market outlook, considering recent changes and growth possibilities?

What are the drivers, obstacles, and restrictions in both developing and emerging regions?

How does the market analysis utilize Porter’s five forces analysis?

How does the Value Chain provide insights into the market dynamics?

Market Insights and Tools:

The projected and forecasted revenue values are provided in constant U.S. dollars without adjustment for inflation.

The estimation of product values and regional market sizes is conducted by market analysts, data analysts, and industry experts based on companies’ revenue and market applications.

The data sources used for this research include reports from companies, international organizations, governments, market surveys, and relevant industry news.

The analysis encompasses global market trends, incorporating historical data, estimations for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) up to 2032.

The market research encompasses historical and forecast data concerning demand, application details, price trends, and company shares by geography. Special emphasis is placed on key regions such as the United States, European Union, China, and others.

Furthermore, the report offers insights into the primary drivers, challenges, opportunities, and risks in the market, along with supplier strategies. The profiles of key players are also presented, including discussions on their market shares in the global market.

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and possibilities included in the study

Neutral point of view on the market performance

Recent enterprise developments and developments

Competitive panorama and techniques of key players

Potential and area of interest segments and areas exhibiting promising increase covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in phrases of value

In-depth evaluation of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

