Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

S Korean envoy predicts important visits to Taiwan

Envoy, legislative speaker focus on trade, tourism

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/06 19:40
South Korean envoy Lee Eun-ho (third left) visits Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (third right) Wednesday. 

South Korean envoy Lee Eun-ho (third left) visits Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (third right) Wednesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — South Korea’s envoy in Taiwan, Lee Eun-ho, told Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) Wednesday (March 6) that visits by important individuals from his country to Taiwan would become more frequent.

Lee emphasized the close links between the two countries in the fields of trade and tourism, per CNA. Han said he hoped they could deepen economic, trade, and sports exchanges.

Lee and Han held closed-door talks for 30 minutes at the Legislative Yuan. The legislative speaker reportedly pointed out that his name contained the Mandarin name for Korea (hankuo, 韓國) and that he had known many Koreans during his student years.

The two men also underlined the growth of tourist visits between the two countries. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, 1 million people traveled between Taiwan and South Korea each year, with the figure reaching 640,000 last year, according to Han. Lee said there were 2,000 flights between the two nations in January, more than between South Korea and Thailand.

Just before the end of 2023, an agreement to avoid double taxation and to prevent tax evasion took effect. The new measure would encourage business exchanges and trade between the two sides, Lee said.
Taiwan-South Korea relations
Han Kuo-yu
Lee Eun-ho
South Korea
Legislative Yuan
tourism
South Korean tourists
double taxation avoidance

RELATED ARTICLES

Museum in Taiwan's Matsu highlights 'frontline' islands' military past
Museum in Taiwan's Matsu highlights 'frontline' islands' military past
2024/03/04 12:16
In South Korea, world's lowest fertility rate plunges again in 2023
In South Korea, world's lowest fertility rate plunges again in 2023
2024/02/29 11:44
Taiwan launches tourism service center in Indonesia
Taiwan launches tourism service center in Indonesia
2024/02/28 19:29
Taiwan’s China Airlines to double weekly Palau flights
Taiwan’s China Airlines to double weekly Palau flights
2024/02/24 16:34
Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan launches US caucus
Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan launches US caucus
2024/02/23 17:36