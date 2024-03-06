"Thai Night" Makes a Grand Return to Hong Kong International Film & TV Market 2024

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 March 2024 - The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), operating under the Ministry of Commerce of the Royal Thai Government, is excited to announce the much-anticipated return of Thai Night Hong Kong. This year's event, themed "Inspiring Thailand," is scheduled for March 11, 2024, as part of the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART).





Thai Night Hong Kong 2024 celebrates the outstanding achievements of the Thai entertainment industry and its relentless pursuit of excellence. Presided over by Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi, the event aims to showcase Thailand's triumphs to the global entertainment community and facilitate new opportunities for international cooperation.



After a five-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thai Night Hong Kong 2024 marks a highly anticipated return. This year's event takes pride in spotlighting Thailand's soft power through global film content.



"Thai content is experiencing an unprecedented surge in global popularity," states Mr. Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP). "Thai Night offers a unique opportunity for international film executives and creators to connect with leading Thai film professionals and explore the immense potential of Thailand's flourishing entertainment industry."



Thai Night and Thailand Pavilion at FILMART 2024



Thai Night and the Thailand Pavilion at FILMART 2024 will serve as a platform for the DITP to showcase 27 prominent Thai film companies across three categories:



9 Film Production and Distribution Companies:

Black Dragon Entertainment

De Warrenne Pictures

Film Frame Productions

GDH 559

Hollywood (Thailand)

Major Join Film

Night Edge Pictures Corporation

Sahamongkolfilm International

VelCurve

10 Television Content and Formats Companies:

9Naa Production

Be on Cloud

Change2561

GMM TV

Halo Productions

Star Hunter Entertainment

Studio Wabi Sabi

Thai Broadcasting (Workpoint Group)

True CJ Creations

TV Thunder

8 Production and Post-Production Services Companies:

Acts Studio

Benetone Films

Kantana Holdings

Locman2011

Retina Film Production

The Monk Studio

The Studio Park (Thailand)

Yggdrazil Group



Beyond showcasing content, Thai Night will spotlight Thailand's growing allure as a filming destination, attracting an increasing number of high-profile international productions.



According to the Thailand Film Office (TFO), the country hosted a record-breaking 466 film and TV productions in 2023, with a total production expenditure of $186 million.



Thailand's appeal as a filming destination arises from its unique combination of stunning natural beauty, a skilled workforce, a talented pool of actors and crew, robust infrastructure, and film-friendly policies. In 2022, the Thai government enhanced its attractiveness by increasing its film incentive program to 20% of qualifying expenditures, accompanied by an additional cash rebate of up to 5% for hiring key Thai personnel or utilizing post-production services in Thailand. These policies aim to promote Thailand's positive image and showcase its diverse filming locations.



From March 11 to March 14, 2024, companies interested in connecting with Thai entertainment companies or acquiring Thai content are invited to visit the Thailand Pavilion at booth 1C-A13 at the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART), located at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre.



