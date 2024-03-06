Taiwanese embassy staff safe despite unrest in ally Haiti

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s embassy in Haiti is functioning normally and its staff are safe during growing unrest in the Caribbean ally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Wednesday (March 6).

Gangs led by former police officer Jimmy Cherizier, aka “Barbecue,” have been expanding their control over the capital Port-au-Prince. They attacked the airport Wednesday to try and prevent Prime Minister Ariel Henry from returning home.

MOFA said the fighting was concentrated in the city center and near Toussaint Louverture International Airport, while the embassy neighborhood was relatively quiet, per CNA. A total of 24 Taiwanese embassy staffers, development aid workers, business people and their spouses were safe, the ministry said.

The embassy is operating as usual, while MOFA said it was maintaining close contact with its diplomats to monitor the latest developments.