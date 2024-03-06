Enterprise Asset Management Market Beyond Brilliance Navigating the Global Market’s Rising Trends

Report Ocean recently added a research report on “Enterprise Asset Management Market”. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

The Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) market has witnessed significant expansion in recent years, driven by the imperative for organizations to optimize asset utilization, improve operational efficiency, and enhance maintenance strategies. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the EAM market, tracking its evolution from a value of USD 3.89 billion in 2016 to a projected worth of USD 6.51 billion by 2022, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.

The objective of this report is to describe the market trends and revenue forecasts for the enterprise asset management market for the next five years. The report focuses on defining and describing the key influencing factors for the growth of the market. It also offers an in-depth analysis of the market size (revenue), market share, major market segments, different geographic regions, key market players, and premium industry trends.

The report tracks the major market events including product launches, technological developments, mergers & acquisitions, and the innovative business strategies opted by key market players. Along with strategically analyzing the key micro markets, the report also focuses on industry-specific drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the enterprise asset management market. The scope of this report covers the enterprise asset management market by its major segments, which include the types, solutions, services, end-users, and the major geographic regions.

Market Dynamics:

The remarkable growth of the EAM market can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, the proliferation of complex industrial processes and the advent of Industry 4.0 have heightened the need for robust asset management solutions to monitor, analyze, and maintain critical infrastructure and equipment. Additionally, regulatory compliance requirements, safety mandates, and the imperative for cost optimization have spurred organizations across various sectors to invest in advanced EAM technologies and practices.

Furthermore, the emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, predictive analytics, and cloud-based solutions has revolutionized asset management, enabling real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and data-driven decision-making. The shift towards asset performance management (APM) and digital transformation initiatives has further accelerated market growth, with organizations recognizing the strategic value of optimized asset lifecycle management.

Market Segmentation:

The EAM market encompasses a diverse range of solutions and services, including asset tracking and inventory management, maintenance planning and scheduling, work order management, and asset performance analytics. Major segments within the market include software, services, and industry verticals such as manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation, and healthcare. Each segment presents unique growth opportunities and challenges, reflecting the diverse needs and priorities of end-users.

This report analyzes the enterprise asset management market by the following segments:

Enterprise Asset Management Market, by Solution

Database Solution

Predictive Maintenance Solution

Analytics Solution

Mobile Solution

Cloud-based Solution

Enterprise Asset Management Market, by Service

Consulting Service

Implementation & Integration Service

Training & Support Service

Enterprise Asset Management Market, by End-user

Public Sector

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

Transportation

Other End-users

Key players in the enterprise asset management market include:

Real Asset Management

Infor

AssetWorks LLC

Mainsaver, Inc.

IBM Corporation

ABB Ltd.

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Schneider Electric

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, North America and Europe lead the global EAM market, owing to their mature industrial sectors, stringent regulatory frameworks, and early adoption of advanced asset management technologies. However, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key growth region, driven by rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and increasing investments in asset-intensive industries such as manufacturing, energy, and transportation.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite its rapid growth, the EAM market faces challenges such as interoperability issues, data security concerns, and resistance to organizational change. Moreover, the complexity of integrating EAM solutions with existing enterprise systems poses implementation challenges for some organizations. However, the growing emphasis on asset reliability, resilience, and sustainability presents opportunities for EAM vendors to innovate and differentiate their offerings.

Future Outlook:

Looking ahead, the EAM market is poised for continued expansion, fueled by trends such as predictive maintenance, asset performance optimization, and the convergence of IT and operational technology (OT). The integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics will further enhance the predictive capabilities of EAM solutions, enabling organizations to anticipate maintenance needs, minimize downtime, and maximize asset uptime.

KEY PREMIUM INDUSTRY INSIGHTS:

The growth of the enterprise asset management market is attributed to the growing focus of the organizations on enhancing asset life and reducing the long-term operational & maintenance cost.

Also, the rising integration of IoT technologies across major end-user verticals is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Demand for cloud-based solutions and big data platform integration in growing economies are expected to provide significant opportunities for the key vendors.

However, the high cost of deployment and lack of awareness in developing regions regarding the benefits of EAM solutions and services may hinder the growth of the enterprise asset management market.

Moreover, incompatibility of enterprise asset management technology with existing data centers and inconsistent changes in the technology are inhibiting the growth of the enterprise asset management market.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Answers to Important Questions

What is the potential growth of the imported market?

Which organization currently dominates the imported market, and will it continue to dominate in the 2024-2032 forecast period?

What are the fundamental strategies that players need to adopt in the coming years?

Which regional market is expected to secure the largest market share?

How will the competitive landscape change in the future?

What should players do to adapt to future competitive changes?

What will be the total production and consumption in the imported market by 2032?

What are the upcoming key technologies, and what impact will they have on the imported industry?

Which product segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR?

Which application is predicted to acquire the largest market share?

This Report Provides:

Assessment of global industry trends, historical data from 2024, projections for the coming years, and anticipation of compound annual growth rates (CAGR) by the end of the forecast period.

Identification of new market opportunities and targeted marketing strategies for the Market.

Discussion of R&D, demand for new product launches, and applications. Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Analysis of the market composition in terms of dynamic molecule types and targets, highlighting the major company resources and players.

Growth in patient epidemiology and market revenue globally and across key players and market segments.

Examination of the market in terms of general and premium product revenue.

Determination of business opportunities in the market revenue scenario by analyzing trends in authorizing and co-development deals.

The Main Goals of the Report Are:

To examine and project the size of the global market for the market sector.

To research the major players globally, including their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and project market based on type, end use, and geography.

To analyze the market advantages, challenges, risks, and constraints in the world’s major regions.

To identify key trends and factors that are promoting or inhibiting market growth.

To determine the high-growth segments to assess the market prospects for stakeholders.

To evaluate each submarket carefully in terms of its own growth pattern and market contribution.

To understand market dynamics, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new products as competitive advances.

To strategically identify the major players and thoroughly examine their expansion plans.

