Vietnam Solar Energy Market High Hopes for Future Revenues as Market Size Continues to Rise

Introduction:

Vietnam’s solar energy market is basking in the glow of accelerated growth, propelled by robust government initiatives and visionary programs like the National Power Development Master Plan (PDP VII). This article delves into the luminous trajectory of Vietnam’s solar energy market, spotlighting its staggering growth rate projected at a commendable CAGR of 7.3% by 2028. As solar energy emerges as a beacon of sustainability, the article navigates through the key drivers, investment trends, government initiatives, market segments, and the competitive landscape shaping Vietnam’s solar revolution.

The Radiant Growth Dynamics:

Government Initiatives and Programs: Vietnam’s solar energy market is riding the wave of government-led initiatives, with the National Power Development Master Plan (PDP VII) at the forefront. The plan, spanning from 2011 to 2020 with a vision for 2030, serves as a catalyst for the burgeoning solar energy sector. In a monumental stride, Sharp Energy Solutions Corporation erected a colossal solar power project in Ninh Thuan province in June 2020, generating 76,373 megawatt hours (MWh) annually to meet the escalating electricity demand. Increasing Investments in Solar Energy Projects: Vietnam’s quest for renewable energy sources finds expression in substantial investments in large-scale solar power facilities. Forecasts indicate a more than 9% rise in energy demand over the next decade. The Ministry of Industry and Trade estimates an investment requirement of approximately USD 128.3 billion between 2021 and 2030 to propel the energy industry forward. Vietnam’s stellar performance in surpassing solar installation targets attests to the country’s commitment, boasting 5 gigatonnes (GW) by 2020, far exceeding the 1 GW target set for 2020. Favorable Government Initiatives: At the heart of Vietnam’s solar energy growth is the government’s commitment to sustainable energy development. The National Power Development Plan (PDP) VII lays the foundation, emphasizing renewable energy and attracting investors. The subsequent PDP VIII reinforces the commitment, setting a long-term vision for 2045 and pushing for a 30% share of renewables in the energy mix by 2030. This ambitious target steers Vietnam toward a brighter, cleaner energy future.

Segments Driving Growth:

Photovoltaic Systems Segment: Among the key segments driving growth, photovoltaic (PV) systems reign supreme. The solar PV capacity in Vietnam has soared from 86 MW in 2018 to an impressive 4,750 MW in 2019, outpacing regional counterparts. The surge in PV capacity reflects the market’s inclination towards solar photovoltaic systems, contributing significantly to the overall market revenue. Impact of COVID-19: The global pandemic has cast shadows on Vietnam’s solar energy market, affecting project timelines and disrupting supply chains. The energy crisis in China further compounds challenges by delaying the supply chain and raw material shipments. Rising gasoline prices pose an additional hurdle, necessitating a shift towards renewable sources. Despite the setbacks, Vietnam remains resolute in increasing its energy supply from renewables to counter the crisis.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Illuminating the Vietnam Solar Energy Market:

Conclusion:

As Vietnam’s solar energy market projects a radiant CAGR of 7.3% by 2028, the country stands at the forefront of a renewable energy revolution. Government initiatives, investment trends, and the evolution of solar segments underscore Vietnam’s commitment to a sustainable, greener future. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and energy crises, the unwavering dedication to solar energy manifests in ambitious targets and collaborative ventures. The competitive landscape, illuminated by key players and strategic partnerships, paints a picture of fierce competition driving innovation and growth. Vietnam’s solar energy journey serves as a beacon, guiding the nation towards a brighter, cleaner, and more sustainable energy landscape.

