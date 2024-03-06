Dental Equipment Market Reaching for the Stars Projecting Market Size to Skyrocket Ahead

Report Ocean recently added a research report on “Dental Equipment Market”. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

The Dental Equipment Market has witnessed significant growth and evolution in recent years, driven by technological advancements, changing demographics, and increasing awareness of oral health. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics, tracking its expansion from USD 6.90 billion in 2016 to a projected value of USD 9.04 billion by 2022, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.60%.

The global dental equipment market report offers in-depth analysis of the market size (revenue), market share, major market segments, different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the dental equipment market.

Market Dynamics:

The dental equipment market’s growth is fueled by several key factors. Firstly, the growing prevalence of dental disorders, including dental caries, periodontal diseases, and tooth loss, has increased the demand for dental treatments and procedures. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditures and improving access to dental care in emerging economies have contributed to market expansion.

Moreover, technological innovations in dental equipment, such as digital imaging systems, CAD/CAM systems, and dental lasers, have enhanced diagnostic accuracy, treatment outcomes, and patient comfort. The shift towards minimally invasive and aesthetically pleasing dental procedures has further bolstered market growth, driving demand for advanced dental instruments and materials.

Market Segmentation:

The dental equipment market encompasses a diverse range of products and services, including dental radiology equipment, dental lasers, dental chairs, dental handpieces, and dental implants. Each segment presents unique growth opportunities and challenges, reflecting the diverse needs of dental practitioners and patients.

This report analyzes the dental equipment market by the following segments:

Dental Equipment Market, by Product

Dental Laser

Soft Tissue Laser

Gas Laser

Solid State Laser

Diode Laser

All Tissue Laser

Dental Welding Laser

Dental Radiology Equipment

Extra Oral

Panoramic X-Ray Unit

Cephalometric X-Ray Unit

Intra Oral

PSP Systems

Digital Sensors

Systems & Parts

CAD/CAM

Full-in-lab

Chair Side Systems

Stand Alone

Cone Beam CT Systems

Instrument Delivery Systems

Others

Other Equipment

Hand Piece

Air Driven

Electric

Hybrid Air Electric

Chairs

Scaling Unit

Light Cure

Hygiene & Maintenance Devices

Laboratory Machines

Dental Equipment Market, by End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Laboratories

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher Corporation

Planmeca OY

Carestream Health

AMD Lasers

Biolase, Inc

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North America dominates the dental equipment market, accounting for a significant share of global revenue. The region’s leadership can be attributed to factors such as high healthcare expenditures, advanced dental infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement policies. However, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key growth market, driven by increasing disposable incomes, rising dental tourism, and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite its promising outlook, the dental equipment market faces challenges such as pricing pressures, regulatory complexities, and competition from alternative dental technologies. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted dental practice operations and led to temporary declines in elective dental procedures. However, the growing emphasis on preventive dental care, cosmetic dentistry, and digital dentistry presents opportunities for market growth and innovation.

Future Outlook:

Looking ahead, the dental equipment market is poised for continued growth, driven by factors such as aging populations, increasing awareness of oral health, and technological advancements. The integration of digital technologies, artificial intelligence, and tele-dentistry is expected to reshape the dental landscape, enabling more efficient and personalized dental care delivery.

KEY PREMIUM INDUSTRY INSIGHTS:

The increasing geriatric population leads to the age-related dental disorders, which is a primary driving factor for the dental equipment market.

Technological advancements in diagnostics and treatments, the growth in the field of cosmetic dentistry, the rising dental tourism, and the increasing disposal income are the key factors driving the market for dental equipment.

On the other hand, the factors such as the increasing consumption of alcohol and tobacco consumption, and the prevalence of oral cancer will further boost the market growth during the forecast period.

However, the factors such as, the rise in the refurbished dental equipment, high costs of advanced dental equipment, high taxes, and demand for fluoridation are the major restraints for this market.

