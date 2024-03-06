Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Riding the Growth Wave Skyrocketing Market Size Anticipated

Report Ocean recently added a research report on “Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market”. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market serves as the backbone of the pharmaceutical industry, supplying the essential components for the production of therapeutic drugs. This report offers an insightful analysis of the API market, tracing its evolution from a valuation of USD 154.88 billion in 2016 to a projected worth of USD 224.63 billion by 2022, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market report offers in-depth analysis of the market size (revenue), market share, major market segments, different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market.

Market Dynamics:

The growth of the API market is propelled by various factors. Firstly, the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, coupled with an aging population, has led to rising demand for pharmaceutical products worldwide. This demand surge has necessitated higher production volumes of APIs to meet the growing needs of the healthcare sector.

Furthermore, advancements in pharmaceutical research and development, particularly in areas such as biotechnology and nanotechnology, have spurred the development of innovative drugs requiring complex APIs. Additionally, the outsourcing of API manufacturing to contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) has become increasingly prevalent, driving market expansion.

Market Segmentation:

The API market encompasses a diverse array of products, including synthetic APIs, biotech APIs, and fermentation-derived APIs. Major therapeutic segments include cardiovascular, oncology, central nervous system (CNS), anti-infective, and gastrointestinal drugs. Each segment presents unique growth opportunities and challenges, reflecting the diverse needs of patients and healthcare providers.

This report analyzes the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market by the following segments:

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market, by Manufacturer

Captive

Merchant

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market, by Synthesis

Synthetic

Biological

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market, by Drug Type

Generic

Branded

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market, by Classification

HPAPI

Others

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market, by Therapeutic Area

Cardiovascular Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

CNS

Oncology

Musculoskeletal Diseases

NSAIDs

Others

Key players in the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market include:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Cambrex Corporation

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Pfizer, Inc.

Lonza Group

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, North America and Europe represent the largest markets for APIs, owing to their robust pharmaceutical industries, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and substantial research and development investments. However, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key growth region, driven by factors such as favorable regulatory environments, cost-effective manufacturing capabilities, and a skilled workforce.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite its growth prospects, the API market faces challenges such as regulatory compliance, quality assurance, and supply chain disruptions. The increasing focus on generic drugs and biosimilars, coupled with pricing pressures and patent expirations, pose additional challenges for market players. However, strategic collaborations, technological innovation, and expansion into niche therapeutic areas present opportunities for growth and differentiation.

Future Outlook:

Looking ahead, the API market is poised for continued expansion, fueled by factors such as the globalization of pharmaceutical manufacturing, the growing demand for specialty drugs, and the increasing adoption of biologic therapies. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of a resilient and diversified supply chain, driving investments in API production capacity and manufacturing capabilities.

KEY PREMIUM INDUSTRY INSIGHTS:

The advancements in biologics, increasing local manufacture, the rise in the aging population, and the increasing number of chronic disease are the major drivers for the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market.

The increasing awareness towards generic drugs, government initiatives, and better market penetration are some of the other factors that will boost the growth of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market during the forecast period.

However, the high cost of manufacturing, the regulatory norms, and financial instability are the major restraints for the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market.

