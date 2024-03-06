Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Beyond the Forecast Market Size’s Skyrocketing Future Outlook

Report Ocean recently added a research report on “Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Market”. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

The global electrical & electronics testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market has emerged as a critical enabler of product quality, safety, and compliance within the rapidly evolving landscape of electrical and electronic devices. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, forecasting its trajectory to reach approximately USD 133.11 billion by 2025, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2019 to 2025.

he global electrical & electronics testing, inspection, and certification market has been witnessing a steady growth over the last few years. The factors responsible for the growth of the electrical & electronics testing, inspection, and certification market include increasing demand for household appliance testing, growing need for electrical equipment validation, and increasing globalization and growing brand protection. Testing, inspection, certification (TIC) involves providing services to the companies operating across various industrial verticals for improving the productivity, efficiency, manufacturing process to meet the globally recognized standards, regulations, and policies set by government to improve the quality of a product.

Market Dynamics:

The growth of the electrical & electronics TIC market is driven by several key factors. Firstly, the proliferation of electronic devices across industries such as automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and consumer electronics has heightened the need for rigorous testing, inspection, and certification to ensure adherence to regulatory standards and industry-specific requirements.

Additionally, increasing consumer awareness regarding product safety, reliability, and sustainability has amplified demand for third-party TIC services to validate compliance with international standards and mitigate risks associated with product failures or recalls. Furthermore, the globalization of supply chains and the complexity of regulatory frameworks have spurred the outsourcing of TIC activities to specialized service providers.

Key Players:

SGS SA (Switzerland)

Bureau Veritas (France)

DEKRA Certification GmbH (Germany)

Intertek Group PLC (UK)

ALS Limited (Australia)

ASTM International (US)

The British Standards Institution Group (London)

SAI Global Limited (Australia)

TuV SuD (Germany)

Applus+ (Spain)

UL LLC (US)

NSF International (US)

National Technical Systems, Inc. (US)

TuV Rheinland AG (Germany)

TuV NORD AG (Germany)

CSA Group (Canada)

Element Materials Technology (UK)

Eurofins Scientific (Switzerland)

The offering segment in the electrical & electronics testing, inspection, and certification market comprises of Electromagnetic Compatibility, Electrical Safety, Energy Efficiency Testing, Digital Services, Connectivity, Cybersecurity Services, and others. The electromagnetic interference/electromagnetic compatibility (EMI/EMC) test provides evaluation and certification testing of electromagnetic interference and electromagnetic compatibility measurements of the crew, flight, and ground support equipment including communication, instrumentation, biomedical, guidance and navigation, computation, and robotics due to which it is expected to hold a major market share. Whereas, cybersecurity services is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The electrical & electronics TIC market encompasses a wide array of services, including electrical safety testing, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing, environmental testing, product certification, and supply chain audits. Major segments within the market include testing laboratories, inspection agencies, certification bodies, and regulatory compliance consultants. Each segment caters to specific industry verticals and regulatory domains, offering specialized expertise and services tailored to client requirements.

Service Types:

Testing

Inspection

Certification

Products:

Smart Lighting Systems

Smart Wiring Systems

HVAC Systems

Electrical Components

E-Toys

Household Appliances

Security & Access Control Systems

Offerings:

Electromagnetic Compatibility

Electrical Safety

Connectivity Solutions

Digital Services

Energy Efficiency Testing

Cybersecurity Services

Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Regionally, North America and Europe dominate the electrical & electronics TIC market, driven by stringent regulatory frameworks, technological innovation, and a mature industrial base. However, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key growth market, fueled by the rapid expansion of manufacturing activities, increasing exports, and regulatory harmonization efforts. Moreover, the proliferation of smart devices, IoT technologies, and renewable energy systems presents new avenues for TIC services across regions.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite its growth prospects, the electrical & electronics TIC market faces challenges such as regulatory complexity, evolving standards, and the commoditization of testing services. Additionally, the rise of digitalization, automation, and Industry 4.0 technologies is reshaping the landscape of product development and quality assurance, necessitating continuous adaptation and innovation by TIC providers.

However, these challenges also present opportunities for market differentiation and value-added services, including cybersecurity testing, sustainability assessments, and supply chain transparency initiatives. Moreover, strategic partnerships, investments in digital capabilities, and the adoption of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain offer avenues for enhancing operational efficiency and delivering greater value to clients.

Future Outlook:

Looking ahead, the electrical & electronics TIC market is poised for sustained growth, driven by factors such as increasing regulatory scrutiny, technological advancements, and the globalization of trade. The convergence of regulatory compliance, quality assurance, and sustainability considerations is expected to shape the future landscape of TIC services, with a focus on holistic risk management and stakeholder engagement.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

