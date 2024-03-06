Two-Factor Authentication Market Upward Trajectory Unveiled Market Size’s Skyrocketing Potential

Report Ocean recently added a research report on “Two-Factor Authentication Market”. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

The Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) market has gained significant traction in recent years as organizations seek to enhance cybersecurity measures and safeguard sensitive data from unauthorized access. This report delves into the evolving landscape of the 2FA market, shedding light on key trends, growth drivers, and emerging opportunities. Two-factor authentication is a subset of the multifactor authentication technology. The two-factor authentication process ensures the security of an individual’s credentials as well as the resources that can be accessed by them.

The two-factor verification process includes different forms of authentication factors such as knowledge factor, time factor, location factor and possession factor. The market for Global Two-Factor Authentication is anticipated to grow at 17.28% CAGR, witnessing substantial growth during the forecast period. The authentication primarily includes a password and a security token in the form of SMS/text message, voice, mobile application, push notification, or biometrics, among others.

Market Size and Growth:

According to industry research, the global 2FA market was valued at USD$$ billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD $$ billion by 2025, reflecting a robust CAGR of $$% during the forecast period. This impressive growth trajectory can be attributed to the escalating frequency and sophistication of cyber threats, regulatory mandates mandating stronger authentication measures, and the increasing adoption of digital technologies across industries.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The 2FA market is characterized by intense competition, with a multitude of vendors vying for market share through product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. Key players in the market include industry giants such as Gemalto (Thales Group), RSA Security (Dell Technologies), Symantec Corporation (Broadcom), and Google LLC, alongside a plethora of specialized vendors offering niche solutions and services.

The market was estimated at USD 3,482.6 million in 2018; it is projected to reach USD 8,984.7 million by 2024. North America accounted for the greatest market share priced at USD 1,327.7 million in 2018; the market is anticipated to display a CAGR of 16.59% during the said forecast period.

The key players in the Global Two-Factor Authentication Market include:

Google LLC (US)

Gemalto NV (Netherlands)

Fujitsu Ltd (Japan)

Suprema Inc. (South Korea)

OneSpan Inc. (US)

RSA Security LLC (US)

IDEMIA (France)

HID Global Corporation (US)

CA Inc. (US)

NEC CORPORATION (Japan)

Symantec Corporation (US)

Market Dynamics and Trends:

Several factors are driving the adoption of 2FA solutions among organizations worldwide. These include growing concerns over data breaches and identity theft, regulatory requirements mandating the implementation of stronger authentication measures, and the increasing use of cloud-based applications and mobile devices in the workplace. Moreover, the shift towards remote work arrangements and the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices are further fueling demand for secure authentication solutions.

Market Segmentation:

The 2FA market encompasses a diverse array of authentication methods and solutions, including hardware tokens, software tokens, biometric authentication, and SMS-based authentication. Each segment presents unique advantages and limitations, catering to the specific security requirements and user preferences of organizations across various sectors, including banking and finance, healthcare, government, and e-commerce.

Global Two-Factor Authentication Market Overview:

Type:

One-Time Password (OTP)

Public Key Infrastructure (PKI)

Model:

Smart Card with Pin

One-Time Password with Pin

Biometric Technology with Pin

Smart Card with Biometric Technology

Others

Technology:

Safenet OTP Authenticators

PKI Authenticators

Physical and Logical Access Control

Out-Of-Band Authenticators

Mobile PKI Office Suite

Others

End User:

Banking and Finance

Government

Military & Defense

Commercial Security

Travel & Immigration

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace

Others

Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa, South America)

In 2017, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) introduced a time-based one-time password (TOTP) feature in the mobile application of Aadhar called mAadhaar to enhance the authentication process. By model, the market has been segmented into smart card with PIN, smart card with biometric technology, biometric technology with PIN, one-time password with PIN, and others. The smart card with PIN segment is projected to overshadow the market during the forecast period. By technology, the market has been segmented into physical and logical access control, OTP authenticators, out-of-band authenticators, mobile PKI Office Suite, PKI authenticators and others. In April 2019, Google launched a security solution-2SV-with a two-step confirmation process. This solution delivers the shoppers an option to activate a phone’s built-in security key in the Chrome browser of Android-powered smartphones.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, North America dominates the 2FA market, owing to its mature cybersecurity infrastructure, stringent regulatory environment, and high adoption rates among enterprises and government agencies. However, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a lucrative market for 2FA solutions, driven by rapid digitalization, expanding IT infrastructure, and growing awareness of cybersecurity risks.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite its growth prospects, the 2FA market faces challenges such as interoperability issues, user resistance to complex authentication procedures, and the risk of phishing attacks targeting SMS-based authentication methods. However, advancements in biometric authentication technologies, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, and the emergence of passwordless authentication solutions present opportunities for market players to address these challenges and drive innovation.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

