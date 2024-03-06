Taiwan's Alishan Cherry Blossom Festival set to open

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2024 Alishan Cherry Blossom Festival will take place from March 10 to April 10.

Chiayi Forest District Office on Feb. 29 said there are 31 varieties of cherry blossoms in the recreation area, including the currently blooming Taiwan cherry (Prunus campanulata), okame cherry (Prunus okame), and Chinese sour cherry (Prunus pseudocerasus). The others are expected to bloom in early March, but due to limited parking spaces in the Alishan National Forest Recreation Area, the public is encouraged to use public transportation.

The office said that parking spaces are limited, and they plan to set up temporary parking spaces for small cars on Provincial Highway 18 from the 89 to 95-kilometer-marks. Additionally, 10 free shuttle bus stations have been set up to provide services for visitors commuting to and from the Alishan Bus Station from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on holidays.



(Chiayi Forest District Office photo)

To alleviate traffic congestion during the flower-viewing season on holidays, the Highway Bureau will implement traffic control measures on Provincial Highway 18 from the 66 to 88.2 km marks from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on March 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30, 31, and April 4 to 7. During this period, small cars will be restricted, and motorists need to transfer to the "Cherry Blossom Festival Shuttle Transfer Bus" at the Leye Service Area at the 61-kilometer mark of the highway.

People riding large Type A and Type B buses must pre-purchase tickets for the recreation area at Chukou Nature Center at the 29-km mark.



(Chiayi Forest District Office photo)

(Chiayi Forest District Office photo)

Online ticketing channels, including "Forest Fun," "Alishan easy go," "Lion Travel," and "in Ticketing System," are available this year. For detailed information on traffic control, ticket purchasing, and other details, please refer to the website.

The native Taiwanese cherry blossom, Wusheh cherry (Prunus taiwaniana) has reached a blossoming rate of 50% and is expected to be in full bloom in early March, continuing through mid-March and beyond.



(Chiayi Forest District Office photo)

The highly anticipated "Alishan Cherry Blossom King," Yoshino Cherry (Prunus × yedoensis), is blooming at about 30%, and it is expected to be in full bloom from early to mid-March. Meanwhile, Somei Yoshino cherry blossoms in the Zhaoping and Zhushan areas will also blossom in mid-March.

Other varieties of double-petal cherry blossoms, such as Takasago Cherry (Prunus x sieboldii), Sekiyama cherry (Prunus 'Kanzan'), and Fugenzo cherry (Prunus lannesiana 'Alborosea'), are expected to bloom in early April, with the flowering period lasting until late April. As for non-cherry blossom species like rhododendrons and wisteria, their flowering period is expected to be later, beginning in late April.

For real-time flower conditions in the park see the "Alishan National Forest Recreation Area" Facebook fan page, "alishanforest" Instagram account, or download the "Alipedia" app on Android or Apple.