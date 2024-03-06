Taiwan’s PSMC seeks to address Japanese chip engineer shortage

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (PSMC) gears up to construct a fab in Japan, the company said a shortage of qualified engineers in the country is its “most difficult” challenge.

PSMC is planning to invest NT$167 billion (US$5.3 billion) in a joint venture with SBI Holdings Inc. to set up a chip facility in the northern prefecture of Miyagi, according to Nikkei Asia. The first phase of production is scheduled to begin in 2027.

Head of PSMC Japan Joe Wu told Nikkei Asia on Tuesday (March 5) while at the International Semiconductor Executive Summit in Tokyo that the company is looking at several ways to address the shortage of semiconductor engineers.

PSMC intends to send more than 200 Taiwanese engineers to Japan, in addition to training young Japanese engineers in Taiwan for three to five months. This means it will have a team in place to help with setting up the new fab, per Nikkei Asia.

Wu said that in the long term, a school or course could be jointly operated by the semiconductor sector, schools, and government organizations to train students in chip manufacturing. He said engineers could also be trained by working with universities and organizations around Miyagi.

He added that engineers could also be recruited from the U.S. or India.

PSMC first announced it would build a 12-inch wafer plant in Japan in July. At the time, PSMC Chair Frank Huang (黃崇仁) said the company would focus on growing AI edge computing and bolster Japan’s domestic IC supply chain by developing 22/28 nm above processes and wafer on wafer 3D stacking technologies.