Temperatures in north Taiwan could hit 10 C over weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The mercury is set to dip to 10 C over the coming weekend.

The country is being influenced by a strong continental cold air mass from early Wednesday morning (March 6), reported ETtoday. This cooling trend is expected to continue until Saturday (March 9), with a return to warmer conditions on Sunday (March 10).

Influenced by a cloud system from south China, most of Taiwan will experience rainy weather over the next two days. The Central Weather Administration (CWA) predicts that Saturday morning will be coldest.

In northern and central Taiwan, temperatures may reach around 10-11 C, with some open areas dropping to 10 C on Saturday.

CWA forecaster Kuan Hsin-ping (官欣平) predicted that on Wednesday until 8 p.m., rain will be concentrated north of Taichung. The eastern regions, including Hualien, will also experience rainfall, while Yilan will see rain later in the evening.

Southward to Kaohsiung and Pingtung, rain is expected late Wednesday evening into Thursday (March 7). Rainfall will gradually expand across the entirety of Taiwan as the night progresses.

Kuan forecast that in Greater Taipei on Wednesday, temperatures will reach 15 to 16 C during the day. In the evening, temperatures will decline, possibly approaching 14 C by the end of working hours.

In central Taiwan, daytime highs will range from 22-25 C, with a noticeable decrease in temperatures in Hualien. Kuang said that Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will bring cold temperatures across Taiwan, with the coldest period expected on Friday and Saturday.

Coastal and open areas on Saturday may be even colder by 1 to 2 C. Sunday morning will also be cool, with gradual warming during the day.

However, the lowest temperatures are expected from Friday night to early Saturday morning. Kuan forecast that there is a chance of snowfall at elevations above 3,500 meters.