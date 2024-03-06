Alexa
Taiwan Air Force resumes late-night flight training

Increased night training to improve pilot combat capability, tactical experience

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/06 16:47
Taiwanese F-16.

Taiwanese F-16. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Air Force Command announced it is resuming late-night flight training after a decades-long hiatus.

The command said it is enhancing the nighttime combat capabilities of pilots and improving tactical experience. Nighttime training for various aircraft from the 5th Squadron in Hualien, the 1st Squadron in Tainan, and the 2nd Squadron in Hsinchu will help the Air Force anticipate potential threats and challenges, it said.

The command added that in the face of changes and threats in a multi-dimensional combat environment, it would continue implementing various flight training programs. It hoped for continuous support from the Taiwanese in safeguarding the nation’s airspace.

The decision comes as China has ramped up military aircraft incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone and across the Taiwan Strait median line.

To better prepare against these incidents, computer simulations for this year’s Han Kuang 40 military exercise will be expanded to eight days. The war game will emphasize defense capabilities, joint decision-making, and planning behavior at different levels of the military structure.
