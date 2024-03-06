Taipei City employee accused of selling marijuana in front of city hall

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An employee of Taipei City’s Department of Social Welfare was questioned about selling marijuana in front of city hall, reports said Wednesday (March 6).

A police task force had previously found a story online by a person who had bought the illegal drug. The buyer recounted how the transaction took place in front of Taipei City Hall, according to Mirror Media.

The subsequent investigation focused on a woman working for the Department of Social Welfare’s Welfare Services for Senior Citizens inside the building. A raid on the apartment where she lived with her friend found some drugs, but prosecutors were still trying to track down the source of the marijuana.

The Taipei City District Prosecutors Office also searched her office at City Hall, per the Liberty Times. The city government said it was cooperating with prosecutors on the investigation.