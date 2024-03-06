Taiwan minister backs TSMC’s strong domestic expansion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Development Council (NDC) Minster Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) backed Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) robust expansion in Taiwan on Wednesday (March 6).

Kung delivered a report to the Legislative Yuan that laid out TSMC's plans and explained how Taiwan can maintain its industrial competitiveness, per CNA.

The minister said demand for AI in the future will be huge, and will require processes below 2 and 3 nanometers. “This is a key reason why TSMC is actively expanding its capacity. Not only in Kaohsiung and Hsinchu but there may also be packaging and testing facilities in Chiayi to meet future chip demand,” he said.

Kung added that Taiwan’s industrial supply chain is becoming more complete, from material suppliers to equipment manufacturers, making the ecosystem more robust.

However, Legislator Hsieh Yi-fong (謝衣鳯) questioned TSMC’s global expansion, raising concerns that Taiwan might lose its edge. The legislator also said the election of Donald Trump could also affect TSMC operations in the U.S.

Kung replied, “It's not about moving operations overseas but rather simultaneous expansion.” “TSMC is expanding its domestic factories to a greater extent than Japan, and both the 2 and 1.4-nanometer fabs will be in Taiwan,” he added.

Kung said that Taiwan’s land is scarce and it is unlikely that all production capacity will be retained here. However, the most advanced manufacturing processes will stay in Taiwan, he emphasized.

Unease over Taiwan losing its “silicon shield” has been growing ever since the launch of TSMC’s new fab in Arizona, per CNN. The tech giant opened a new factory on Feb. 24 in Kumamoto, Japan, per AP News.