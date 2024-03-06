Malaysia Tire Market Big Profits on the Horizon as Market Size Continues to Grow

Introduction:

Malaysia’s tire market is accelerating on a trajectory of robust growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% by 2027, according to a recent study by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean. Fueled by expanding automobile manufacturing, a surge in per capita spending, and an increasing demand for technologically advanced replacement tires, the market presents a dynamic landscape. In this article, we delve into the key drivers, growth segments, and the impact of external factors on Malaysia’s thriving tire market.

Driving Forces behind Malaysia’s Tire Market Growth:

Expanding Automobile Manufacturing: Malaysia’s automotive industry, boasting 27 operating Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), is the third-largest in Southeast Asia. Global automotive giants such as Nissan, Toyota, and BMW, along with domestic players like Proton and Perodua, contribute to Malaysia’s annual production of over 500,000 vehicles. The expanding manufacturing capabilities of these OEMs are expected to drive the demand for tires in the country. Rising Per Capita Spending: The surge in per capita income in Malaysia has led to an upgradation of vehicles, particularly passenger cars. As consumers seek more sophisticated and higher-end automobiles, the aftermarket for tires experiences significant growth. With leading brands investing in expanding their production capacities and increasing domestic and international demand, the tire market is poised for sustained expansion. Increasing Demand for Replacement Tires: Malaysia is witnessing a growing appetite for technologically advanced replacement tires. As vehicles become more sophisticated, the need for regular maintenance, including tire replacements, has surged. This trend has propelled the aftermarket for tires, presenting opportunities for both local and international tire manufacturers.

Malaysia’s Automotive Landscape and Its Impact on Tire Market:

Automobile Production Driving Tire Demand: Malaysia’s automotive industry ranks 23rd globally and is a key contributor to the country’s manufacturing sector. With over 500,000 vehicles produced annually, the industry’s growth directly influences the demand for tires. The expansion plans of OEMs and increasing exports contribute to a positive outlook for the tire market. Private Vehicle Ownership Surge: Economic growth and rising per capita income have spurred an increase in private vehicle ownership. As of 2019, there were 31.2 million registered motor vehicles in Malaysia, with passenger cars dominating the market. The growing number of passenger cars on the road drives the demand for periodic maintenance, including tire replacements.

Malaysia Tire Market – Distribution Channels:

The distribution channels in the Malaysia tire market are segmented into online distributors and offline distributors. While the offline distributors, encompassing established partnerships and specialty stores, account for a significant market share, the online distributor segment is gaining traction. Accelerated by the shift towards online channels, especially in the post-COVID-19 era, online distributors are projected to play a crucial role in the market’s future.

Impact of COVID-19 on Malaysia Tire Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic posed significant challenges to Malaysia’s tire market, causing disruptions in production, distribution, and demand. The Movement Control Order and associated lockdown measures impeded operations, leading to a decline in production and sales. The reduction in mobility, work-from-home practices, and restricted travel negatively impacted the demand for tires. However, as the tire brands adapt and restart operations, leveraging online channels for business, the post-COVID-19 period presents growth opportunities.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players in Malaysia’s Tire Market:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Michelin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd

Continental Tyre Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Bridgestone Tyre Sales Sdn. Bhd

Hankook Tire Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

Toyo Tyre Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

Maxxis Tires Malaysia

Pirelli Tyre S.p.A

Yokohama Rubber Company

BKT Tires

Other prominent players

Multinational tire corporations dominate Malaysia’s tire market, with a strategic focus on meeting domestic needs and boosting exports. Heavy investments in expanding tire production within the country, coupled with diverse product offerings for various vehicles, position these companies as key players. Competitive strategies, including partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures, are prevalent in the market.

Conclusion:

Malaysia’s tire market is not merely rolling forward; it is navigating a path of accelerated growth, driven by a confluence of factors. The expanding automotive manufacturing, rising per capita spending, and a surge in demand for advanced replacement tires underscore the market’s dynamism. As Malaysia’s automotive landscape evolves, with a growing fleet of vehicles and increasing private ownership, the tire market is poised for sustained expansion. The embrace of online distribution channels post-COVID-19 further aligns with changing consumer behaviors. In conclusion, Malaysia’s tire market is on an exciting journey, steering toward a future of innovation, resilience, and enduring growth.

