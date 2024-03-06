Taipei restaurant promotes Chilean cuisine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The ABV Caribbean restaurant in Taipei launched a two-month Chilean cuisine promotional event on Wednesday (March 6).

Chilean Representative to Taiwan Fernando Mariano Schmidt Hernandez said the occasion was “a great opportunity” to introduce Chilean dishes to the Taiwanese palette.

“Taiwan and Chile have been engaged in food trade for over two decades now,” Hernandez said, adding that Chilean fruit, seafood, beers, and other food products can be found in supermarkets, restaurants, and hotels in Taiwan.

“Food from Chile is present in Taiwan every day,” he said.

Some of the highlighted dishes included tortilla de penne, an omelet dish derived from the Spanish tortilla de patatas, that contains noodles, vegetables, and occasionally Bavarian sausage; porotos granados con pilco, a stew made with corn and pumpkin that originates from the Indigenous Mapuche people; plateada a la Chilena, a roasted beef brisket marinated with vinegar along with other seasonings.

Lso, chupe de camarones, a creamy baked shrimp dish seasoned with garlic and onions and thickened with mozzarella cheese, milk, and cream; and empanadas de mariscos, which are golden fried dough pieces filled with white shrimp and squid sauted in garlic, chili, and oregano.

In addition, two types of beer by Chilean brewery Kunstmann were sampled. The event will last until May 31.



(Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)



(Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)