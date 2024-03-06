Alexa
German students arrive in Taiwan for semiconductor courses

Students will move to TSMC Taichung after semester at NTU

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/06 13:59
The site near Dresden in Germany where TSMC is expected to start building a fab later in 2024. 

The site near Dresden in Germany where TSMC is expected to start building a fab later in 2024.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taiwan University (NTU) has welcomed 30 foreign students to prepare for eventual jobs at a future Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) fab near the city of Dresden, reports said Wednesday (March 6).

The students will spend one semester at NTU in Taipei City before moving to a TSMC fab in Taichung, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. The project followed an agreement signed last year by the world’s largest contract chipmaker and the German government.

NTU conducted the launch ceremony of the “Semiconductor Talent Incubation Program Taiwan” on Wednesday. The program includes eight courses designed by professors but the students will also take part in a Mandarin-language course, cultural activities, and career development sessions.

While the first year is still in an experimental stage, NTU expects that in 2025, between 100 and 200, or even “hundreds” of students could sign up for the TSMC-related program. Because NTU only has a capacity of up to 50 students, four other universities in north Taiwan are likely to join and host the extra participants, officials said.

The first group are nationals of six countries studying in Germany. TSMC plans to build a fab near Dresden in the state of Saxony later this year with production expected to launch in 2027.
