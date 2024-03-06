Taiwan actors Kai Hsiu, Jacob Wang fight with pro-China gangsters at Taipei KTV

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Taiwanese actors were allegedly assaulted at a KTV by pro-China unification gangsters on Wednesday morning (March 6).

Actors Jacob Wang (王柏傑) and Kai Hsiu (修杰楷) joined with friends to celebrate Hsiu's 41st birthday at the Partyworld KTV on Zhongxiao East Road, reported TVBS. During the celebration, there was an argument between a man surnamed Lin (林) and purported members of the Chinese Unification Promotion Party (CUPP) and the Bamboo Union gang surnamed Chen (陳) and Lo (羅), per UDN.

Taipei City Police received a report at 4:15 a.m. that a fight had taken place at a KTV in Da'an District and sent officers, reported CNA. According to a police investigation, Lin and Chen, who did not know each other, allegedly argued while taking the elevator.

Later, a still-angry Chen allegedly rushed into the room where Lin, Wang, and Hsiu were singing and assaulted Lin. Hsiu and Wang tried to break up the fight but were also assaulted and injured.

Hsiu had an injury to the corner of his left eye, Wang was cut on his head, and Lin, Chen, and Lo were bruised, according to TVBS. However, none of the men's injuries were serious.

On the surveillance footage, the group can also be seen fighting in the corridor outside Hsiu's and Wang's reserved room at the KTV. During the conflict in the hallway, a female staff member picks up a fire extinguisher to prevent it from being used as a weapon.

After the incident, Hsiu gave a brief statement to the media saying, "We were just singing, and then we were inexplicably attacked."

Wang added, "It was just a misunderstanding, nothing serious, nothing serious."

Although neither party filed charges after being taken to the police station for questioning, the police are investigating whether both parties broke the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法).



