Strengthening Bonds: Saudi Tourism Authority Enhances Commitment to Malaysia

Cultural exploration and historical wonders: Saudi stands as a treasure trove for exploration, boasting seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites and over 10,000 archaeological sites. Historical places like Historic Jeddah, At Turaif in Diriyah (birthplace of Saudi), and Al Hijr (Madain Salih) at AlUla offer a captivating journey through the country's rich heritage.

Saudi stands as a treasure trove for exploration, boasting seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites and over 10,000 archaeological sites. Historical places like Historic Jeddah, At Turaif in Diriyah (birthplace of Saudi), and Al Hijr (Madain Salih) at AlUla offer a captivating journey through the country's rich heritage. Diverse offerings: Saudi emerges as a premier leisure destination globally, offering iconic locations such as VIA Riyadh, Bujairi Terrace. These landmarks contribute to Saudi's allure, providing travellers with the perfect blend of cultural immersion.

Saudi emerges as a premier leisure destination globally, offering iconic locations such as VIA Riyadh, Bujairi Terrace. These landmarks contribute to Saudi's allure, providing travellers with the perfect blend of cultural immersion. Exclusive events and festivals: Travelers can also enjoy events and festivals, including the vibrant Riyadh Season, the enchanting AlUla Skies Festival, and the magical Winter at Tantora. These occasions offer a unique blend of cultural celebrations and entertainment, providing travellers with unforgettable experiences.

Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) unveiled a series of initiatives during its trade roadshow held at the Westin Kuala Lumpur on the 4th of March with 18 Saudi stakeholders including DMCs, hotels, transportation partners and travel agents. This strategic move aims to unlock the leisure segment, reinforce Saudi's commitment to Malaysian travellers and open Saudi's doors to the world.

This marks a significant milestone in Saudi's commitment to welcoming global visitors, aligning with Saudi's Vision 2030, which envisions welcoming 150 million annual visits by the end of the decade. Notably, Saudi has established itself as the fastest large growing destination by UNWTO as international arrivals increased by 156% compared to 2019.

It has become easier than ever to visit Saudi Arabia as Malaysia is among the 63 countries eligible for e-Visa program. Malaysian passport holders having UK, Schengen or US visit visas are also eligible for e-visa and visa on arrival. In addition, the recently launched 96-hour Stopover Visa grants visitors travelling with SAUDI and Flynas the opportunity to spend up to 96 hours in Saudi continuing their onward journeys, making Saudi the perfect stopover destination for Malaysian travellers.

Moreover, Saudi's aviation sector serves as a key player and stands as a gateway to a rich cultural tapestry. In the past year alone, the airline capacity has increased to over 700,000 seats across three main carriers – Air Asia X, Malaysia Airlines, and SAUDIA with plans to further increase frequency to cater to the growing demand.

During the roadshow, Saudi Tourism Authority announced the unveiling of enhanced Umrah+ packages tailored specifically for Malaysian pilgrims. Accessible through the Nusuk platform, these packages simplify e-visa application processes and present curated experiences, inviting Malaysians to explore Saudi's rich culture, historical treasures, diverse landscape, and exclusive events and festivals.

Saudi offers a diverse tourism experience, catering to every Malaysian traveller's preference, be it in culture, heritage, or nature including:

Embark on a sensory voyage and discover the true home of Arabia at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur (3rd floor, outdoors), taking place from 5th to 10th March. To find out more about Saudi's tourism offerings, please visit the Visit Saudi website.

About Saudi Tourism Authority

Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), launched in June 2020, is responsible for marketing Saudi's tourism destinations worldwide and developing the destination's offering through programs, packages and business support. Its mandate includes developing the country's unique assets and destinations, hosting and participating in industry events, and promoting Saudi's destination brand locally and overseas. STA operates 16 representative offices around the world, serving 38 countries.



To learn more please visit www.VisitSaudi.com

