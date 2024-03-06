Yuno Secures US$25M, Planning Europe, Asia Expansion

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 March 2024 - Yuno, a leading global payments orchestration platform, announces today it has secured US$25 million from a consortium of prominent investors, including DST Global Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global, Kaszek Ventures and Monashees.



Juan Pablo Ortega and Julián Núñez, Co-Founders at Yuno

Founded by experienced tech entrepreneurs Juan Pablo Ortega and Julián Núñez, Yuno offers its clients fast and reliable payments orchestration, helping revolutionise retail, e-commerce, travel, mobility, and other industries. Yuno already serves customers like McDonald's, Avianca, inDrive, Rappi, and others across 50 countries, offering innovative features such as one-click checkout modifications, smart routing, and the integration of information from all payment processors and anti-fraud tools into a unified interface.



Funds raised in this Series A round will help further strengthen Yuno's operations in North and South America and enter new markets in Europe, Asia, and Africa. This should benefit Yuno's customers, who already value the company's innovative approach to integrating diverse payment methods, which is fueling their own growth by providing easy-to-use, reliable, and tailored solutions for different geographies.



Juan Pablo Ortega, CEO and Co-founder at Yuno, commented: "This financial backing validates our vision and our ability to take the global payments industry into the future, helping fuel positive change across many different sectors of the economy. We are thrilled to bring our cutting-edge solutions to new markets."



Julián Núñez, Co-founder at Yuno, added: ''Yuno is already successfully facilitating financial transactions in over 50 countries, highlighting our versatility and adaptability in meeting the diverse demands of the global market. This latest round of funding will play a pivotal role in advancing Yuno's technological infrastructure, expanding our team of exceptional professionals, and crafting innovative market strategies to strengthen our presence across different geographies."



"We're happy to be supporting Yuno in the next phase of its growth," said Saurabh Gupta, Managing Partner at DST Global. "We're impressed by the entrepreneurial track record of its founders, the strong team and customer base they've built, and the company's proven ability to keep innovating in online payments."

Hashtag: #Yuno





http://www.y.uno

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Yuno

Yuno has emerged as a dominant force in the realm of global payment orchestration, boasting an influential footprint that spans over 300 payment methods. Expertly engineered to streamline a wide array of payment methods, it integrates unparalleled fraud detection capabilities, ensuring both ease of use and robust security in handling transactions. The system is replete with advanced features such as "one-click" checkout and advanced Smart Routing technology. Additionally, Yuno features an intelligent interface that facilitates seamless data integration and synthesis.



The core mission of Yuno is to empower global commerce by providing innovative and secure payment solutions, incorporating strong fraud prevention and security measures. Yuno enables businesses of all sizes to accept and disburse any form of payment anywhere in the world, fostering financial inclusivity and ensuring seamless and secure transactions.



Discover more about Yuno's groundbreaking services at http://www.y.uno.

