Japan seeks peaceful solution to Taiwan Strait issue

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan hopes to peacefully resolve the Taiwan issue through dialogue, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi Yoshimasa said in a press conference on Tuesday (March 5), adding that the government would directly convey its position to China.

Hayashi said China's rapid military expansion without transparency posed the greatest strategic challenge to the rule-based international order, per a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release. He reiterated that the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait are not only crucial for Japan's security but also essential for the international community.

Japan will continue to closely cooperate with allies such as the United States to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, he said.

MOFA thanked the Japanese government for its continued concerns over the Taiwan Strait. The ministry said it was glad to see democratic countries around the world taking preventive measures to counter the threat of authoritarian expansion.

Taiwan will cooperate with like-minded countries to jointly uphold peace, stability, and prosperity in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region, MOFA said.