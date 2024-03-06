Georgia seeks closer cooperation with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Georgia House of Representatives recently ratified a resolution pushing for more exchanges and cooperation between Taiwan and the southern U.S. state.

The resolution recognized the House Taiwan Caucus as “a means to explore more collaboration opportunities with Taiwan.” It encouraged Georgians to join in activities that promote Taiwanese culture, cuisine, and tourism.

The legislation praised Taiwan for successfully holding its general election in January and for its contributions to the international community despite facing constant Chinese threats. It also pointed out Taiwan’s exclusion from the U.N. due to China’s intentional distortion of U.N. Resolution 2758, which does not mention the issue of Taiwan's representation in the U.N. system or the state of relations between Taiwan and China.

The resolution said that the Taiwan Relations Act, now in its 45th year, has "facilitated an even closer partnership in security, business, educational, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges between the United States and Taiwan.”

The legislation was sponsored by Taiwan Caucus co-chairs Matthew Gambill and Teri Anulewicz and fellow representatives Trey Kelley, James Beverly, and Spencer Frye. Other state legislatures have passed similar resolutions supporting closer ties with Taiwan, including Oregon, Florida, and Utah.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who is currently visiting Taiwan, announced the opening of the Michigan Taiwan Office on Monday (March 4). The office seeks to secure investments in automotive, semiconductors, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing industries to create employment opportunities and bring vital supply chains back to Michigan.