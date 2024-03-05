Alexa
Europe Robotics Technology Market Observational Harmony Maximizing the Value of Techniques in Consumer Behavior

By patricia Carter, Report Ocean
2024/03/05

Resistance_Icon - SportsArt

Report Ocean’s latest research report,Europe Robotics Technology Market”, examines the market in detail. Covering size, share, pricing, trends, growth, opportunities, and forecast from 2024 to 2032, it offers a comprehensive analysis. The report delves into future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and key information such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, it provides insights into key market players, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. Furthermore, it discusses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that could impact the ASRS industry.

The Europe robotics technology in construction market is experiencing significant growth as advancements in robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence (AI) continue to transform the construction industry. Robotics technology is revolutionizing traditional construction methods by enhancing productivity, improving safety, and reducing costs. This report provides insights into the current trends, opportunities, and growth prospects in the Europe robotics technology in construction market.

Market Overview:

The Europe robotics technology in construction market has witnessed steady growth in recent years, driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of automation and robotics to address labor shortages, the growing demand for sustainable construction practices, and the need to enhance construction efficiency and safety. According to market research reports, the Europe robotics technology market in construction industry reached $282.2 million in 2018, representing the third largest regional market in the world owing to a high adoption rate of all types of construction robotics across the region.

Highlighted with 18 tables and 37 figures, this 138-page report “Robotics Technology in Construction Industry: Europe Market by Product Type, Robot Function, Application Vertical and Country 2014-2025” is based on a comprehensive research of Europe robotics technology market in construction industry by analyzing the entire regional market and its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

  • Market Structure
  • Growth Drivers
  • Restraints and Challenges
  • Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
  • Porter’s Fiver Forces

Key Market Drivers:

Adoption of Autonomous Construction Robots: The deployment of autonomous construction robots for tasks such as bricklaying, concrete laying, and site inspection is gaining traction in Europe. These robots can operate autonomously or collaborate with human workers to perform repetitive or hazardous tasks with greater precision and efficiency.

Integration of AI and Machine Learning: The integration of AI and machine learning algorithms enables robotics systems to analyze complex construction environments, adapt to dynamic conditions, and optimize construction processes in real-time. This trend is driving the development of intelligent robotics solutions tailored to the unique requirements of the construction industry.

Focus on Sustainable Construction Practices: With growing concerns about environmental sustainability, there is an increasing emphasis on incorporating robotics technology to support sustainable construction practices such as modular construction, off-site manufacturing, and recycling of construction materials. Robotics solutions enable efficient resource utilization, minimize waste generation, and reduce the carbon footprint of construction projects.

Government Initiatives and Investments: Governments across Europe are actively promoting the adoption of robotics technology in the construction sector through policy incentives, funding programs, and research initiatives. These efforts aim to stimulate innovation, drive technological advancements, and enhance the competitiveness of the European construction industry on a global scale.

Key Players:

3D Robotics Inc
Advanced Construction Robotics
AeroVironment, Inc.
Aibotix GmbH
Apis Cor
Autonomous Solutions, Inc.
Brokk AB
Conjet AB
Construction Robotics, LLC
Cyberdyne, Inc.
Dajiang Innovation Technology Inc. (DJI)
Eagle UAV Services
Ekso Bionics
Fastbrick Robotics Limited
Fujita Corporation
Husqvarna Group
Komatsu Limited
Lifco AB
MX3D
nLink Construction Robotics
Sarcos Corporation
senseFly/Parrot
TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH
Trimble Navigation Ltd.
Yingchuang Building Technique Co.
U.S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)

Market Challenges and Opportunities:
Despite the promising growth prospects, the Europe robotics technology in construction market faces challenges such as the high initial investment costs, limited awareness and acceptance among construction professionals, and the need for regulatory frameworks to address safety and liability concerns. However, these challenges also present opportunities for robotics technology vendors to collaborate with industry stakeholders, demonstrate the value proposition of robotics solutions, and develop tailored offerings to meet the evolving needs of the construction sector.

Market Segments:

Based on product type

UAVs
Traditional Robots
Robotic ARMs
Exoskeletons

On basis of robot function

Inspection and Surveillance Robotics
Demolition Robots
Bricklaying Robots
Concrete Structural Erection Robots
3D Printing Robots
Others

On basis of application

Public Infrastructure
Commercial and Residential Buildings
Nuclear Dismantling and Demolition
Others

Geographically

Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by product type and robot function over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America robotics technology market for construction industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Report Ocean Risk Assessment System.
Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Report Scope:

This report meticulously segments the market, providing accurate revenue approximations for the overall market and its sub-segments across various verticals and regions. It equips stakeholders with a deep understanding of market dynamics, offering valuable insights into key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Stakeholders can enhance their business position by gaining insights into competitors through the competitive landscape section, covering the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreements, and acquisitions.

Research Methodology:

  • Research Objectives: This section outlines the research study’s overarching goals, including research questions and hypotheses.
  • Research Design: Describing the overall research design, this section covers the research approach (e.g., quantitative, qualitative, mixed-methods), data collection methods (e.g., surveys, interviews, focus groups), and sampling strategy (e.g., random sampling, stratified sampling).
  • Data Collection: This section details the data collection process, including sources of data (primary, secondary), data collection instruments (e.g., survey questionnaire, interview guide), and procedures (e.g., data cleaning, coding, entry).
  • Data Analysis: Describing analytical methods, this section covers statistical tests, qualitative coding, or content analysis.
  • Limitations: Outlining study limitations, this section addresses potential biases, sources of error, or data limitations.
  • Ethical Considerations: Describing ethical considerations, this section covers obtaining informed consent, protecting participant confidentiality, and minimizing harm to participants.

Market Dynamics Points – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges:

Drivers:

