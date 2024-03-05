Asia-Pacific Robotics Technology Market Observational Revelations Maximizing the Value of Consumer Behavior Insights

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, driving the demand for innovative construction technologies. Robotics technology is increasingly being adopted in the construction industry to improve efficiency, safety, and productivity. This report provides an overview of the robotics technology market in the construction sector across the Asia-Pacific region, including market size, growth trends, key players, and market drivers.
Market Size and Growth Trends:
The Asia-Pacific robotics technology in construction market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, fueled by factors such as increasing construction activities, labor shortages, and technological advancements. Asia-Pacific robotics technology market in construction industry is expected to grow at a 2019-2025 CAGR of 18.42% and remain the second largest regional market driven by a fast adoption of all types of construction robotics across the region.
Highlighted with 18 tables and 37 figures, this 140-page report “Robotics Technology in Construction Industry: Asia-Pacific Market by Product Type, Robot Function, Application Vertical and Country 2014-2025″ is based on a comprehensive research of APAC robotics technology market in construction industry by analyzing the entire regional market and its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter’s Fiver Forces
Key Players:
The market for robotics technology in construction in the Asia-Pacific region is characterized by the presence of several prominent players, including both multinational corporations and regional players.
3D Robotics Inc
Advanced Construction Robotics
AeroVironment, Inc.
Aibotix GmbH
Apis Cor
Autonomous Solutions, Inc.
Brokk AB
Conjet AB
Construction Robotics, LLC
Cyberdyne, Inc.
Dajiang Innovation Technology Inc. (DJI)
Eagle UAV Services
Ekso Bionics
Fastbrick Robotics Limited
Fujita Corporation
Husqvarna Group
Komatsu Limited
Lifco AB
MX3D
nLink Construction Robotics
Sarcos Corporation
senseFly/Parrot
TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH
Trimble Navigation Ltd.
Yingchuang Building Technique Co.
U.S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)
Market Drivers:
Several factors are driving the adoption of robotics technology in the construction industry across the Asia-Pacific region:
Labor Shortages: Many countries in the Asia-Pacific region are facing shortages of skilled labor in the construction sector. Robotics technology offers a solution to mitigate the impact of labor shortages by automating repetitive and labor-intensive tasks.
Increasing Construction Activities: Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development projects, particularly in emerging economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries, are driving the demand for advanced construction technologies, including robotics.
Focus on Safety: Safety concerns are paramount in the construction industry. Robotics technology enables the execution of hazardous tasks in a controlled manner, reducing the risk of accidents and injuries to construction workers.
Efficiency and Productivity: Robotics technology enhances construction efficiency and productivity by accelerating project timelines, reducing construction costs, and improving overall project management.
Report Scope:
This report meticulously segments the market, providing accurate revenue approximations for the overall market and its sub-segments across various verticals and regions. It equips stakeholders with a deep understanding of market dynamics, offering valuable insights into key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Stakeholders can enhance their business position by gaining insights into competitors through the competitive landscape section, covering the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreements, and acquisitions.
Research Methodology:
- Research Objectives: This section outlines the research study’s overarching goals, including research questions and hypotheses.
- Research Design: Describing the overall research design, this section covers the research approach (e.g., quantitative, qualitative, mixed-methods), data collection methods (e.g., surveys, interviews, focus groups), and sampling strategy (e.g., random sampling, stratified sampling).
- Data Collection: This section details the data collection process, including sources of data (primary, secondary), data collection instruments (e.g., survey questionnaire, interview guide), and procedures (e.g., data cleaning, coding, entry).
- Data Analysis: Describing analytical methods, this section covers statistical tests, qualitative coding, or content analysis.
- Limitations: Outlining study limitations, this section addresses potential biases, sources of error, or data limitations.
- Ethical Considerations: Describing ethical considerations, this section covers obtaining informed consent, protecting participant confidentiality, and minimizing harm to participants.
