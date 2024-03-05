Asia-Pacific Robotics Technology Market Observational Revelations Maximizing the Value of Consumer Behavior Insights

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, driving the demand for innovative construction technologies. Robotics technology is increasingly being adopted in the construction industry to improve efficiency, safety, and productivity. This report provides an overview of the robotics technology market in the construction sector across the Asia-Pacific region, including market size, growth trends, key players, and market drivers.

Market Size and Growth Trends:

The Asia-Pacific robotics technology in construction market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, fueled by factors such as increasing construction activities, labor shortages, and technological advancements. Asia-Pacific robotics technology market in construction industry is expected to grow at a 2019-2025 CAGR of 18.42% and remain the second largest regional market driven by a fast adoption of all types of construction robotics across the region.

Highlighted with 18 tables and 37 figures, this 140-page report “Robotics Technology in Construction Industry: Asia-Pacific Market by Product Type, Robot Function, Application Vertical and Country 2014-2025″ is based on a comprehensive research of APAC robotics technology market in construction industry by analyzing the entire regional market and its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

Key Players:

The market for robotics technology in construction in the Asia-Pacific region is characterized by the presence of several prominent players, including both multinational corporations and regional players.

3D Robotics Inc

Advanced Construction Robotics

AeroVironment, Inc.

Aibotix GmbH

Apis Cor

Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

Brokk AB

Conjet AB

Construction Robotics, LLC

Cyberdyne, Inc.

Dajiang Innovation Technology Inc. (DJI)

Eagle UAV Services

Ekso Bionics

Fastbrick Robotics Limited

Fujita Corporation

Husqvarna Group

Komatsu Limited

Lifco AB

MX3D

nLink Construction Robotics

Sarcos Corporation

senseFly/Parrot

TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Yingchuang Building Technique Co.

U.S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)

Market Drivers:

Several factors are driving the adoption of robotics technology in the construction industry across the Asia-Pacific region:

Labor Shortages: Many countries in the Asia-Pacific region are facing shortages of skilled labor in the construction sector. Robotics technology offers a solution to mitigate the impact of labor shortages by automating repetitive and labor-intensive tasks.

Increasing Construction Activities: Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development projects, particularly in emerging economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries, are driving the demand for advanced construction technologies, including robotics.

Focus on Safety: Safety concerns are paramount in the construction industry. Robotics technology enables the execution of hazardous tasks in a controlled manner, reducing the risk of accidents and injuries to construction workers.

Efficiency and Productivity: Robotics technology enhances construction efficiency and productivity by accelerating project timelines, reducing construction costs, and improving overall project management.

Market Segments: Based on product type UAVs

Traditional Robots

Robotic ARMs

Exoskeletons On basis of robot function Inspection and Surveillance Robotics

Demolition Robots

Bricklaying Robots

Concrete Structural Erection Robots

3D Printing Robots

Commercial and Residential Buildings

Nuclear Dismantling and Demolition

Others Geographically Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by product type and robot function over the forecast years are also included. The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players. Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America robotics technology market for construction industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Report Ocean

Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.